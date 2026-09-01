



India has categorically rejected the Hague Court of Arbitration’s ruling on the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring the tribunal “illegally constituted” and insisting its pronouncements have no legal standing.





New Delhi maintains the treaty remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, placing national security above external arbitration.





India delivered a strong dismissal of the World Bank‑constituted Court of Arbitration ruling concerning the Indus Waters Treaty. The Embassy of India in Washington DC reiterated that the tribunal was illegally constituted in breach of the treaty and that its pronouncements, including interim measures, have no legal standing.





India emphasised that sovereign decisions on the Indus Waters Treaty rest firmly with New Delhi. The Embassy stated that India never recognised the body, never appeared before it, and will not be bound by its pronouncements. The treaty remains in abeyance.





The diplomatic pushback followed the arbitration panel’s assertion that India’s rationale for freezing the agreement did not justify suspension.





The tribunal demanded that New Delhi observe its treaty obligations. India had placed the pact in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which exposed Islamabad’s sponsorship of cross‑border terrorism.





The Ministry of External Affairs denounced the tribunal’s legitimacy, reaffirming India’s sovereignty over national security and infrastructure decisions. The ministry declared that the so‑called Court was constituted in patent breach of the treaty and that India categorically rejects its award, just as it has rejected all prior pronouncements by this body.





India highlighted that it has consistently shunned the flawed proceedings. The MEA stated that India has never recognised the existence in law of this arbitral body and has refused to take cognisance of its pronouncements. The ministry stressed that the panel has no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions.





India asserted that the tribunal’s pronouncements will have no effect on its actions regarding projects being undertaken. The rejection came in response to the panel’s demand that the treaty remain fully in force and that India observe its obligations.





Pakistan reacted with hostile rhetoric, designating water as its “red line” and describing the suspension as an “act of war.” Islamabad welcomed the tribunal’s interim measures, particularly restrictions on India’s Ratle Hydro‑Electric Plant in Kashmir, which prohibit construction beyond certain levels until a neutral expert delivers a decision expected by July 2027.





India dismissed these restrictions, maintaining that the tribunal has no authority. The MEA reiterated that India’s decision to hold the treaty in abeyance remains in force until Pakistan irrevocably halts cross‑border terrorism. India underscored that the suspension was a sovereign response to persistent provocations.





The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered in 1960, allocates waters of the eastern rivers to India and most of the western rivers to Pakistan. Despite enduring wars and hostility, the treaty had been regarded as resilient. However, India’s suspension after the Pahalgam attack marked a decisive break, with New Delhi prioritising national security over treaty obligations.





Pakistan has accused India of weaponizing water, warning of consequences for regional peace. Yet India insists that its sovereign decisions cannot be dictated by external tribunals. The rejection underscores India’s uncompromising legal posture and its refusal to accept international judicial overreach.





India’s stance mirrors global precedents where states have resisted arbitration rulings perceived as infringing sovereignty. The rejection of the Hague tribunal’s ruling reinforces New Delhi’s determination to safeguard its national interests against external pressure.





ANI







