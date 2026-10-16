



Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, has expressed confidence in the growing India-Canada relationship, stating that Ottawa is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December as both countries work to conclude negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of 2026.





Speaking in Bangalore, Sidhu stressed the importance of sustained engagement at the highest political level. He noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and he had visited Mumbai and Delhi earlier this year and held productive discussions with Indian counterparts, while he has met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal nearly 10 times.





Sidhu said Prime Minister Modi's planned visit to Canada in December would provide an opportunity to further strengthen commercial ties as well as the deep people-to-people connections that exist between the two countries.





He underlined that the relationship extends beyond trade, highlighting technology cooperation and India's growing importance as a key political player in the region. He added that discussions also cover collaboration in multilateral forums and wider strategic issues.





The remarks come as India and Canada intensify efforts to finalise the proposed CEPA, aimed at reducing trade barriers, improving market access and strengthening investment flows between the two economies.





The fifth round of CEPA negotiations was held in Ottawa from 5 October to 9 October, covering areas including goods and services market access, investment, rules of origin, intellectual property rights and trade remedies. The next round is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in early November.





Reaffirming Canada's commitment to deeper economic engagement, Sidhu said India and Canada complement each other's economic strengths rather than compete directly. He added that changing global trade dynamics make this an important moment for both countries to build a more prosperous future together.





The minister's visit forms part of a broader series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the India-Canada strategic partnership.





Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. Both sides discussed the importance of completing CEPA negotiations by the end of the year and reviewed cooperation across trade, investment, energy, education, culture, technology and security.





The two countries also highlighted the Team Canada Trade Mission led by Sidhu as a practical step towards expanding bilateral commerce and advancing Canada's wider Indo-Pacific engagement.





Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi described the discussions with Anand as productive and reiterated India's commitment to a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership that delivers tangible benefits for people in both nations.





According to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding CEPA negotiations at the earliest opportunity while supporting efforts to double bilateral trade by 2030.





Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Canada from 11 December to 12 December, according to the High Commission of India in Ottawa, after a telephone conversation between Modi and Carney in which both leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations.





ANI







