



The Advanced Aerial Robotics Group (AARG) at AISSMS Institute of Information Technology (AISSMS IOIT), Pune, has reached a notable milestone with the successful execution of a coordinated dual-flight test using its in-house developed Dual Flight Commander Swarming System.





The demonstration saw two drones operating in tandem under a single unified command framework, marking a significant advancement in the group's efforts to develop autonomous multi-drone swarm capabilities. The achievement validates the team's sim-to-real development pipeline, confirming that algorithms extensively tested in virtual environments can perform reliably under real-world flight conditions.





Before conducting the live trial, the team subjected its flight algorithms to rigorous simulation-based testing. This approach enabled engineers to refine tracking performance, flight stability and coordination logic before transitioning to physical deployment, reducing operational risks while improving system reliability.





At the core of the project is the Dual Flight Commander architecture, a proprietary system created to manage multiple unmanned aerial vehicles as a coordinated fleet while maintaining awareness and control of each individual aircraft. The platform focuses on enhancing drone autonomy, communication protocols and synchronised flight behaviour across multiple aerial assets operating simultaneously.





According to the development team, the successful dual-flight mission represents an important step towards larger-scale swarm operations. The architecture has been designed with scalability in mind, allowing additional drone nodes to be incorporated as future mission requirements evolve. The current system already demonstrates the feasibility of coordinated multi-UAV operations, autonomous mission execution and scalable aerial situational awareness.





The developers have also highlighted several advanced capabilities built into the system, including mission synchronisation, collision-avoidance functions, landing-pad management and real-time mission monitoring. These features are intended to support increasingly complex autonomous operations in the future.





The successful test is expected to contribute to the group's broader ambitions in aerial robotics and disaster-response applications, where multiple drones can collaborate to improve reconnaissance, search operations and situational awareness across large areas.





AARG described the achievement as "a milestone worth celebrating" and stated that the coordinated dual-flight test brings the team closer to its vision of autonomous multi-drone swarm coordination. The group also noted that the accomplishment reflects extensive development, integration, testing, refinement and teamwork undertaken by its members.





The organisation is now working towards expanding the concept beyond two drones, with future development focused on a more advanced multi-drone architecture capable of supporting larger swarm operations and increasingly sophisticated mission profiles.





Agencies







