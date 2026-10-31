



Poland has described Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent visit to India as an outstanding success, signalling a significant strengthening of ties between Warsaw and New Delhi as both countries seek to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, welcomed the outcomes of the visit and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of India-Poland relations.





"We regard the visit by Prime Minister Donald Tusk to India as extremely successful, and we are very pleased with it," Sikorski said. "We are encouraged by the prospects of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations have accelerated. We hope the agreement with India will soon come into effect to the mutual benefit of both sides."





The remarks underscore Poland’s growing interest in deepening engagement with India at a time when negotiations between India and the European Union on a long-awaited free trade agreement are gaining momentum. A successful agreement is expected to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation between India and European nations, including Poland.





Prime Minister Donald Tusk paid an official visit to India from 21 to 23 October, accompanied by Poland’s Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański and a substantial business delegation representing nearly 100 companies. The strong corporate presence reflected Poland’s intention to expand commercial ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.





During the visit, Tusk held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 22 October. The two leaders reviewed progress under the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, which was elevated to that status in August 2024, and explored ways to strengthen collaboration across trade, investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education and cultural exchanges.





The Polish leader also participated in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi and Bangalore, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation in information technology, the space sector and broader economic engagement. The forums provided businesses from both countries with opportunities to identify new partnerships and investment prospects.





The visit built upon the momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark trip to Poland in August 2024 and highlighted the commitment of both governments to advancing a deeper and more comprehensive partnership. It also comes as India and the European Union seek to expand strategic and economic cooperation amid an evolving global economic landscape.





Sikorski’s comments in Atlanta further reflected Poland’s confidence that stronger engagement with India, combined with progress on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, could deliver tangible benefits for businesses and citizens on both sides.





The discussions took place alongside the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held under the framework of the G20, a grouping that brings together major developed and developing economies. Collectively, G20 members account for around 85 per cent of global gross domestic product, more than 75 per cent of international trade and approximately two-thirds of the world’s population.





The forum comprises 19 countries alongside the European Union and the African Union. Rather than operating through a permanent secretariat, the G20 functions through a rotating presidency that changes annually among its members, enabling participating nations to steer discussions on pressing global economic and financial challenges.





ANI







