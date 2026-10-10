



Adani Defence & Aerospace has been awarded the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2026 for Export Performance in Defence and Aerospace, recognising the company's expanding international footprint driven by indigenous ammunition manufacturing and advanced production capabilities.





The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during SIDM's eighth annual session in New Delhi on 9 October, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) A. Anbarasu.





The recognition highlights Adani Defence & Aerospace's contribution to India's fast-growing defence export sector through the supply of small-calibre ammunition to defence and law-enforcement customers across international markets.





At the centre of the company's export operations is its Kanpur ammunition manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh, which has the capacity to produce 300 million rounds annually.





The facility manufactures ammunition that conforms to NATO standards, enabling the company to compete in overseas markets while supporting India's indigenous defence production ecosystem.





The complex is aligned with the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on external suppliers.





Commenting on the award, Ashish Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the recognition reflects the company's sustained efforts to strengthen India's defence industrial base and expand its presence across global markets.





He stated that the company's focus remains on producing high-quality defence products in India and delivering them to customers worldwide.





Rajvanshi further emphasised that Adani Defence & Aerospace will continue investing in advanced technologies and indigenous manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of defence and security customers.





The latest achievement comes a year after the company's Kanpur Ammunition Complex received a separate SIDM Champion Award in 2025 for excellence in design, manufacturing and testing, underlining the facility's growing reputation within India's defence industry.





The Kanpur facility incorporates a highly automated manufacturing environment supported by artificial intelligence-enabled quality inspection systems, real-time data analytics and digital production monitoring.





Its digital shopfloor has been designed to eliminate manual handling of hazardous materials, improving both safety and operational efficiency.





The plant also provides end-to-end digital traceability throughout the manufacturing value chain, supported by integrated digital security and monitoring systems.





Another key capability is its dedicated ballistics testing range, equipped with an Electronic Pressure, Velocity and Action Time system for comprehensive ammunition testing and validation.





The testing infrastructure has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, reinforcing the facility's quality assurance standards.





During the SIDM annual session, Rajnath Singh called for greater participation by the private sector in defence manufacturing, increased investment in research and development, and expanded industrial capacity to meet the country's future defence requirements.





The award also comes at a time when India's defence export sector is witnessing unprecedented growth. Defence exports reached a record ₹38,424 crore during FY2025-26, representing year-on-year growth of 62.66 per cent.





Building on this momentum, the Government has set a target of achieving annual defence exports worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029, reflecting its broader ambition to establish India as a major global defence manufacturing and export hub.





ANI







