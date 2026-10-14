



Adani Enterprises Limited and US-based Jabil Inc. have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to establish a 50:50 joint venture focused on manufacturing and assembling AI and data centre hardware in India.





The proposed venture will create a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure manufacturing platform producing AI racks, servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power distribution units, transformers and liquid-cooling solutions.





The partnership is designed to meet rapidly growing demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers, data centre operators and enterprises, while also supporting export markets.





India's data centre capacity is projected to expand to between 5 GW and 8 GW by 2030, driven by accelerating AI adoption, cloud growth and increasing digital infrastructure requirements.





The companies believe the opportunity extends far beyond India, with the global AI infrastructure market expected to exceed $3 trillion over the next seven years.





A key strength of the collaboration is the combination of Jabil's six decades of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain expertise with Adani's large-scale infrastructure, energy, logistics and data centre capabilities.





The initiative also aligns with Adani's broader strategy of expanding across the AI value chain, including its long-term ambition to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered data centre capacity by 2035.





The agreement follows the strategic alliance announced by both companies in June 2026 to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India.





Although the MoU marks a significant step forward, the proposed joint venture remains subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.





If completed, the partnership could strengthen India's position as a major global manufacturing base for AI and data centre infrastructure, serving both domestic demand and international markets.





Agencies







