



India is preparing to place a strong spotlight on its rapidly expanding semiconductor sector at the forthcoming Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2026), with a particular emphasis on advancing indigenous chip technologies and reinforcing the country's domestic semiconductor ecosystem.





The conclave, scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 October at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is expected to serve as a major national platform for collaboration among government departments, industry leaders, academic institutions, researchers and technology innovators.





In the lead-up to the event, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised a curtain-raiser programme in Bangalore to increase awareness of the conclave and encourage greater participation from industry, academia and research organisations.





ESTIC-2026 is being organised under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and represents a broad whole-of-government initiative designed to accelerate scientific and technological advancement across multiple strategic sectors.





The event will bring together 12 scientific ministries and departments of the Union Government.





Officials have indicated that the conclave will feature 12 dedicated thematic sessions, each concentrating on emerging and future-oriented technologies that are expected to shape India's technological landscape over the coming decades.





Among the most closely watched sessions will be the DRDO-coordinated discussion on semiconductors and next-generation chips.





This session is expected to assemble key stakeholders from the semiconductor industry, academic and research communities, indigenous chip-development enterprises and the defence electronics sector.





The objective is to encourage a deeper exchange of ideas on semiconductor innovation while strengthening cooperation among organisations involved in India's semiconductor value chain. The keynote address for the session will be delivered by Anand Ramamoorthy, Vice-President and Managing Director of Micron India.





His participation is expected to provide insights into evolving global semiconductor trends, advanced manufacturing practices and opportunities for India's growing semiconductor industry.





Additional presentations will be delivered by Bharat Semi Chief Executive Officer Vrinda Kapoor, Netrasemi Chief Executive Officer Jyothis Indirabhai and IIT Madras Director Professor Kamakoti.





Together, these speakers represent a diverse cross-section of India's emerging semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem. The discussions are expected to explore a wide range of topics linked to advanced semiconductor development.





These include semiconductor technologies, purpose-built artificial intelligence system-on-chip platforms, intelligence at the silicon edge and recent developments in microprocessor architectures. Participants are also expected to examine broader issues connected with chip design, semiconductor fabrication, artificial intelligence computing and strategic microelectronics applications.





A high-level panel discussion will further enrich the session.





The discussion will be moderated by DRDO Scientist and Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) B K Das.





Representatives from DRDO, Qualcomm, TATA Semiconductor, Bharat Electronics Limited, Anant Systems and BITS-Pilani are expected to participate.





The panel is likely to focus on opportunities and challenges facing India's semiconductor sector, including research and development, manufacturing capabilities, supply-chain resilience and the need for greater indigenous technology development.





The semiconductor-focused session forms part of India's broader effort to establish self-reliance in critical technologies. Policymakers, researchers and industry leaders increasingly view semiconductors as strategic assets that influence economic competitiveness, technological sovereignty and national security.





Recent global semiconductor supply disruptions have highlighted the importance of developing domestic production capabilities and reducing dependence on external sources for critical technologies.





During the curtain-raiser event in Bangalore, B K Das emphasised the strategic importance of achieving deeper technological self-reliance.





He underscored the role of semiconductors and next-generation chips in supporting advanced communications, artificial intelligence systems, industrial automation, automotive technologies and critical defence platforms.





According to officials associated with the initiative, strengthening India's end-to-end microelectronics ecosystem has become essential as advanced semiconductor technologies increasingly underpin both civilian and strategic applications.





The significance of semiconductors extends well beyond consumer electronics.





Modern telecommunications infrastructure, smart manufacturing systems, aerospace platforms, autonomous technologies and advanced computing systems all depend heavily on increasingly sophisticated chips.





As artificial intelligence workloads continue to expand globally, specialised processors and purpose-built AI chips are emerging as a major area of innovation.





Consequently, the ESTIC-2026 discussions are expected to address how India can build competitive capabilities across the semiconductor design, development and deployment spectrum.





A major attraction of the conclave will be a DRDO thematic exhibition showcasing indigenous semiconductor capabilities and next-generation chip technologies. The exhibition will highlight achievements developed within India's research and innovation ecosystem and demonstrate the country's progress towards technological self-reliance.





Visitors will be able to view technologies created by various DRDO laboratories to meet critical defence and strategic requirements. The exhibition is also expected to showcase broader innovations developed through indigenous research and development efforts.





In addition to semiconductor-related advancements, DRDO outreach activities at the conclave are expected to highlight several home-grown technologies spanning multiple domains of strategic importance.





These may include advanced communication systems, quantum technology prototypes, specialised protection equipment, exoskeleton technologies, energy-management solutions and advanced propulsion-related innovations.





Such displays are intended to demonstrate the breadth of indigenous technological development taking place across India's scientific and strategic sectors.





The semiconductor industry has emerged as a major national priority for India in recent years.





Through initiatives aimed at attracting investment, encouraging domestic manufacturing and supporting chip design, the country has taken significant steps towards establishing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem.





Government initiatives have sought to strengthen every stage of the value chain, ranging from design and research through to manufacturing, assembly, testing and packaging. The participation of companies such as Micron India, along with emerging Indian semiconductor firms and leading academic institutions, reflects the growing momentum behind these efforts.





Industry observers view collaboration between government agencies, academia and private-sector enterprises as essential for building long-term competitiveness in semiconductor technologies.





The emphasis on artificial intelligence chips, edge intelligence and advanced microprocessors at ESTIC-2026 highlights the increasing convergence between semiconductor innovation and digital transformation.





As AI applications become more widespread, demand for specialised computing hardware is expected to grow substantially. Purpose-built AI chips capable of delivering high performance while maintaining energy efficiency are increasingly regarded as strategic technologies for the future.





India's semiconductor ambitions also form part of a larger national vision extending to 2047. According to officials, the country aims to emerge as a global semiconductor powerhouse by that year. This long-term vision is supported by a series of milestones, including short-term objectives for 2030 and medium-term goals for 2035.





These targets are intended to strengthen India's position across semiconductor design, manufacturing, packaging, research and innovation.





By bringing together policymakers, scientists, engineers, industry executives and academic leaders, ESTIC-2026 is expected to play an important role in shaping the next phase of India's semiconductor journey.





The conclave will provide a platform for discussing emerging opportunities, identifying technological priorities and fostering partnerships that can accelerate domestic capability development.





Through its semiconductor-focused sessions and indigenous technology exhibitions, the event aims to reinforce India's commitment to developing advanced chip technologies, enhancing strategic autonomy and building a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem capable of supporting both economic growth and national security objectives.





Additional context incorporated from publicly available reporting on ESTIC-2026 and related DRDO announcements, while preserving all key facts contained in the original article.





ANI







