



India’s space sector has received a fresh boost after the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) selected six private-sector companies for financial support under its AI INSPIRED initiative, a scheme designed to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in space technologies, Times of India reported





Launched in February 2026 under IN-SPACe’s Seed Fund Scheme, the AI INSPIRED program has a total allocation of up to ₹6 crore. Each selected entity is eligible to receive grants of up to ₹1 crore to develop AI-driven solutions for a range of space applications.





The initiative forms part of IN-SPACe’s broader strategy to expand private participation in India’s rapidly growing space ecosystem while encouraging the development of indigenous technologies and products that can strengthen national capabilities.





Among the six selected organisations, Agnikul Cosmos will develop an edge AI-enabled vision-based terminal navigation module designed for precision landing operations. The technology is intended to improve navigation accuracy during the critical final phase of a landing manoeuvre.





Digantara has secured support for its Agentic RSO Evaluation Suite (ARES), while EON Space Labs will build an intelligent optical payload powered by FPGA-based edge AI. The project is aimed at enabling real-time space situational awareness and the detection of space debris, an increasingly important challenge as orbital activity continues to grow.





OrbitAid Aerospace will focus on machine-learning-assisted pose estimation algorithms for on-orbit servicing and refuelling missions. Such capabilities are vital for spacecraft that must approach, dock with, refuel or service other spacecraft safely and accurately.





Omnipresent Robot Technologies has been selected for an automated target recognition project that could support applications ranging from docking operations to defence-related missions.





TakeMeToSpace will work on enhancing spacecraft autonomy through an AI modernisation effort centred on Attitude Determination and Control Systems (ADCS). These systems are responsible for establishing and maintaining a spacecraft’s intended orientation in space.





In addition to the six grant recipients, IN-SPACe has chosen Foucault Private Limited and AkashaVeda Technologies for mentorship and technical assistance. While these firms will not receive seed-fund grants, they will gain access to expert guidance and opportunities to validate their technologies using IN-SPACe and ISRO facilities.





Foucault is developing an autonomous collision-avoidance system that uses AI and machine learning to help spacecraft avoid potential hazards in orbit. AkashaVeda’s project focuses on AI-driven mission management solutions covering both onboard spacecraft operations and ground-based mission control activities.





Both companies will also be considered for technology-transfer opportunities from the Department of Space, further strengthening the pathway from innovation to operational deployment.





The AI INSPIRED program reflects the increasing role of artificial intelligence across the global space industry, where AI technologies are being used to improve spacecraft autonomy, optimise mission operations, enhance navigation, monitor orbital environments and tackle the growing challenge of space debris management.





Through targeted support for emerging private-sector innovators, IN-SPACe aims to help position India as a leading developer of next-generation space technologies.





Agencies







