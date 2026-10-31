



Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have extended the suspension of all flights to and from the Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 14 November 2026, citing the continuing security situation across the region.





Announcing the decision through its official channels, the airline said: “Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive).”





The latest extension reflects growing concerns over aviation safety in West Asia, where heightened geopolitical tensions and reported attacks on critical infrastructure have prompted airlines to reassess operations across several routes.





To reduce inconvenience for affected passengers, Air India and Air India Express have introduced special waiver measures. Travellers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 30 October 2026 for journeys scheduled up to 14 November 2026 are eligible for a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to seat availability, for travel up to 29 November 2026. Passengers may also choose to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund.





The airline said: “Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 30 October 2026 for travel up to 14 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to 29 November 2026, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their booking.”





Air India passengers will be permitted to rebook to or from any operational Air India destination within Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Air India Express customers may rebook travel to or from any operational Air India Express destination in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.





Air India also confirmed that customer support teams remain available through contact centres and city booking offices to assist passengers with cancellations, refunds and revised travel arrangements.





The announcement comes less than a week after the carrier had already extended suspensions on routes serving Riyadh and Dammam until 7 November, while flights to and from Jeddah had been scheduled to resume after 31 October. The fresh advisory effectively prolongs restrictions across all three destinations.





The disruption has had a significant impact on Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims whose travel plans have been affected by widespread cancellations.





In response, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has activated round-the-clock control rooms in both Jeddah and Makkah. Working alongside Indian community organisations and volunteers, the mission is providing food, essential medicines and other immediate assistance to stranded citizens.





Indian diplomatic officials are also coordinating with airlines regarding refunds and are helping Umrah tour operators identify alternative travel options for passengers seeking to return to India. Such arrangements remain dependent on seat availability, prevailing fares and individual airline policies.





The consulate has urged affected travellers to remain in close contact with airlines, travel agents and Umrah service providers while efforts continue to facilitate the earliest possible return of stranded Indians.





The airline's decision follows recent security developments in the region. On 23 October, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted Riyadh's King Khalid Airport, along with energy facilities, refineries and other aviation and military installations across Saudi Arabia.





Saudi authorities subsequently stated that a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh had been intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi-led coalition, underscoring continuing security concerns that have affected commercial aviation operations and prompted several airlines to review services across the region.





ANI







