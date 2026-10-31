



Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff, marking another significant milestone in a distinguished Indian Air Force career that has spanned nearly four decades. The Ministry of Defence announced the appointment on Friday as the service prepares for a key transition in its senior leadership.





He will succeed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who is set to assume charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday. Air Marshal Walia currently serves as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, one of the Indian Air Force's most strategically important operational commands, responsible for safeguarding India's eastern frontiers and overseeing air operations across a vast region.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Walia was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 11 June 1988. Over the course of his extensive operational career, he has accumulated experience on a wide range of combat aircraft and is qualified on all variants of the MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Jaguar and Su-30MKI fighter jets.





Throughout his service, he has held a series of crucial command and staff appointments. These include command of a frontline fighter squadron, leadership of the prestigious Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), and service as the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Bareilly. His command experience has contributed significantly to the development of operational capability and combat preparedness within the force.





Air Marshal Walia has also strengthened his professional credentials through advanced military education, including completion of the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the United Kingdom. He holds three postgraduate degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies, reflecting a strong academic foundation alongside his operational expertise.





His career has included several important strategic and diplomatic assignments. He headed the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI), served as Defence Attaché at the Indian embassies in Japan and South Korea, and held the appointment of Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command before eventually assuming command of the formation.





The appointment places an officer with extensive operational, instructional, inspection and international experience at the second-highest position in the Indian Air Force. His background across combat aviation, force development and international defence engagement is expected to support the service as it continues its modernisation efforts and enhances its operational capabilities.





In recognition of his distinguished service to the nation, Air Marshal Walia was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018. His elevation to the post of Vice Chief of the Air Staff represents the culmination of a career marked by leadership across some of the Indian Air Force's most important operational and institutional appointments.





ANI







