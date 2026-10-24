



Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its services to and from two key destinations in Saudi Arabia as security concerns in the region continue to evolve.





The airline announced that flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until and including 10 November 2026, while services to and from Riyadh will stay suspended until and including 30 November 2026.





In a travel update issued on 23 October, Akasa Air said the decision was taken after a careful review of the prevailing security situation and the broader safety environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





“In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: Jeddah: Until and including November 10, 2026; Riyadh: Until and including November 30, 2026,” the airline said.





The carrier stated that it is continuing to monitor developments closely and is assessing the situation in real time before making further operational decisions.





Passengers affected by the cancellations have been offered the option of a full refund, with the amount to be credited to the original mode of payment within seven days. Travellers may also reschedule their journeys without incurring any additional charges.





Customers who booked tickets through travel agencies or other travel partners have been advised to contact those providers directly for assistance with refunds or rebooking arrangements.





“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” Akasa Air said.





The extension comes against the backdrop of heightened regional security concerns following attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia.





Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia are actively working with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country.





Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India during the past week. In addition, more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had travelled back to India on available commercial flights.





He said Indian diplomatic missions are continuing discussions to facilitate the earliest possible return of remaining pilgrims and are providing support through community volunteers on the ground.





The Indian Embassy and Consulate have also established round-the-clock control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah and are issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about developments.





Earlier, the MEA condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on 21 October.





According to the ministry, one Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the Dammam airport attack. Another Indian citizen was injured in the incident at the Shaybah oil field.





India has called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure and has expressed hope for an early restoration of peace, stability and normalcy across the region.





The disruption has underlined the wider impact of regional security challenges on international air travel, pilgrimage movements and the safety of overseas nationals, prompting airlines and governments alike to adopt precautionary measures while monitoring the situation closely.





ANI







