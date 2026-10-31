



A strong display of patriotism and public participation was witnessed in Anantnag as the District Administration organised a 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, widely remembered as the 'Iron Man of India'.





The event drew large numbers of students, young people, NCC cadets and members of the public, reflecting widespread community involvement in the national observance.





Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (IAS), accompanied by the DIG and SSP Anantnag, led the unity march, underscoring the administration's commitment to promoting national integration and civic participation.





The march commenced at Sports Stadium Anantnag and concluded at Government Degree College, Anantnag. Officers and officials from the civil and police administrations joined students, youth and residents in the rally.





Addressing reporters, Dr Bhat expressed gratitude to the people of Anantnag for their enthusiastic participation and emphasised the importance of such occasions in strengthening national pride.





"First of all, a big thank you to all of you and to the entire population of Anantnag for participating today on National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). These are very significant days that foster a patriotic spirit throughout the district and the entire nation," he said.





The Deputy Commissioner noted that the Unity March brought together people from diverse sections of society, including children, school and college students, and NCC cadets.





"We held a 'Unity March' from the Anantnag Stadium to the Degree College, in which people from all walks of life, including children, college and school students, and NCC cadets, took part, making the event a success," he said.





Highlighting the relevance of the day, Dr Bhat said Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provides an opportunity to remember the leadership, courage and vision displayed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in integrating the nation after Independence.





"I believe such days are very important for us. National Unity Day holds great significance for the entire country, and for us as well. Considering how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked toward national integration through his courage, vision, and leadership, I feel this is a day for remembrance, a day that truly deserves to be celebrated. It will instil a sense of patriotism among the youth of the district," he said.





The Deputy Commissioner also praised the consistent participation of Anantnag residents in patriotic and nation-building initiatives, including rallies and the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan.





"I have observed that whenever such events take place in Anantnag, whether it is a rally, the 'Viksit Bharat Abhiyan' (Developed India Campaign), or any other national patriotic event, the people participate with great zeal. They have shown this in the past, and they have proven it once again today. This is a very good sign and a highly positive development for the district," he said.





Speaking directly to young people, Dr Bhat stressed that they would play a decisive role in carrying forward Sardar Patel's vision of national unity while contributing towards the Prime Minister's goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.





"My message to the youth is this: just as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked toward national integration and kept this country united, bringing us to the point where the Prime Minister of India has set the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 -- I believe the youth will play the most critical role," he said.





He underlined the importance of quality education, physical fitness and mental well-being, stating that these foundations would enable young citizens to make meaningful contributions to their district and the country.





"It is essential that they receive a quality education so that they can go on to make meaningful contributions to their district and the nation, helping us become a developed country," he said.





Dr Bhat also highlighted the growing importance of collective efforts to protect young people from substance abuse. He said initiatives such as the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, supported through awareness campaigns and Padyatras across the district, are essential to building a healthier society.





"I believe the administration and the community have a vital role to play in keeping our youth away from drugs. Initiatives like the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign), which includes Padyatras (foot marches) and is being carried out across the district and the entire nation under the leadership of the Honourable Lieutenant Governor, are crucial," he said.





Calling for sustained cooperation between the administration, community and parents, he stressed that young people's energy must be directed towards constructive and productive pursuits.





"Parents also have a key role to play; we must keep young people away from drugs and ensure their positive energy and time are invested in the right places. This will help them develop the necessary skills to contribute effectively to the nation's development in the future," he added.





ANI







