



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has entered into a Teaming-cum-Supply Agreement with Sahana Defence Limited (SDL) to co-develop and supply critical components for the AK-203 assault rifle program. The agreement was signed in Navi Mumbai on 12 October 2026.





The partnership is focused on supporting the requirements of Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), the joint venture responsible for manufacturing AK-203 rifles for the Indian Armed Forces.





Agreement documents were exchanged between Shri Anoop Kumar Rai, Director (Marketing), BEL, and Brig. Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), Chief Strategy Officer of Sahana Defence. Senior executives and technical teams from both organisations attended the event.





Under the collaboration, the two companies will combine their engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities and technological know-how to develop and deliver critical high-precision components and sub-assemblies required for the AK-203 program.





BEL’s established experience in defence electronics and precision manufacturing will be paired with Sahana Defence’s advanced manufacturing infrastructure to strengthen domestic production of key rifle systems.





A key objective of the agreement is to increase the indigenous content of AK-203 components and sub-assemblies, further reducing dependence on imported parts within the production ecosystem.





The initiative supports the broader production requirements of IRRPL, which manufactures the AK-203 rifle for the Indian Army from its facility at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.





The AK-203 forms an important part of India's effort to modernise frontline infantry weapons while simultaneously expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities in the small arms sector.





The latest partnership is expected to contribute to the continued indigenisation of the AK-203 supply chain by enabling the local production of increasingly sophisticated and high-value components.





BEL already plays a role within the AK-203 ecosystem through the supply of tactical accessories, including holographic sights and passive night sights used with the rifle platform.





The collaboration represents another step towards strengthening India's domestic defence industrial base and expanding cooperation between public-sector and private-sector defence manufacturers.





By leveraging complementary strengths, BEL and Sahana Defence aim to deliver reliable, high-precision components while helping advance national self-reliance objectives in defence manufacturing.





The agreement also aligns with the Government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which seek to enhance indigenous production capabilities across critical defence programs and reduce external dependencies in the long term.





Agencies







