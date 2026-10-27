



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead the Indian delegation at the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines, with the high-level gathering beginning on Wednesday.





During the visit, Singh will represent India at one of the region’s most significant defence and security forums, where ministers and senior officials are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and international security challenges.





As part of the official proceedings, the Defence Minister will address the forum on the theme, "Exchange of Views on Regional and International Security Issues", outlining India's perspectives on evolving security dynamics and the importance of cooperative approaches to maintaining regional stability.





Alongside his participation in the multilateral discussions, Singh is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with defence ministers and counterparts from participating nations.





Senior officials said these engagements will provide an opportunity to review ongoing defence cooperation with partner countries and explore additional avenues for expanding strategic partnerships.





The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening existing defence ties, enhancing military cooperation, and identifying areas where deeper collaboration can contribute to long-term regional security and stability.





The ADMM is recognised as the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism within ASEAN and serves as a key platform for security dialogue among member states and partner nations.





The ADMM-Plus framework brings together ASEAN member countries and eight Dialogue Partners, including India, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, creating an important venue for defence diplomacy and practical security cooperation.





India's participation in the meeting reflects its continued commitment to engagement with Southeast Asian nations under its Act East Policy and its broader efforts to strengthen security partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.





The forum has gained increasing importance over the years as countries seek greater cooperation in addressing shared security concerns, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, cybersecurity and emerging strategic challenges.





India became an ASEAN Dialogue Partner in 1992, marking the beginning of a steadily expanding relationship with the regional bloc. The inaugural ADMM-Plus meeting was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2010, and since 2017 defence ministers participating in the mechanism have met annually to deepen defence cooperation and strategic coordination.





The Philippines is serving as Chair of the ADMM-Plus in 2026, placing it at the centre of regional defence consultations during a period of heightened attention on Indo-Pacific security issues.





India is also co-chairing the Experts' Working Group on Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia for the 2024-2027 cycle, highlighting New Delhi's active role in shaping regional security cooperation initiatives.





Officials said Singh's participation and bilateral engagements at the meeting are expected to reinforce India's growing defence diplomacy in Southeast Asia while advancing efforts to promote peace, stability and stronger strategic partnerships across the region.





A senior official said the Defence Minister will review ongoing defence ties with participating nations and "explore ways to further strengthen strategic partnerships."





His engagements in the Philippines are therefore expected to combine multilateral dialogue with focused bilateral outreach, underlining India's intent to deepen defence cooperation and regional engagement through both ASEAN-led mechanisms and country-to-country partnerships.





Agencies







