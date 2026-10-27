



The Indian Navy is set to receive a significant boost to its anti-missile defence capabilities after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy Systems (AODS) and other major naval platforms as part of a wider military modernisation package across the armed forces valued at approximately ₹2.12 lakh crore.





The approvals form part of one of the largest defence acquisition clearances in recent years, aimed at strengthening the operational readiness of all three armed services while simultaneously advancing India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





According to the approved proposals, around 82 per cent of the planned procurement value will be sourced from Indian industry, reflecting the government's continued emphasis on self-reliance in defence production and the expansion of domestic manufacturing capabilities.





For the Indian Navy, one of the most notable approvals concerns the acquisition of the Active Offboard Decoy System. The system is intended to improve the Navy's anti-missile protection by countering increasingly sophisticated anti-ship missile threats that are becoming a defining feature of modern maritime warfare.





Active Offboard Decoy Systems function by creating deceptive targets designed to divert incoming enemy missiles away from high-value warships. Such systems are regarded as a critical layer within modern naval defensive architecture, complementing shipborne sensors, electronic warfare suites and missile interception systems. As anti-ship missiles become faster, more manoeuvrable and harder to detect, advanced decoy capabilities have become increasingly important for fleet survivability.





The DAC also approved other major naval platforms that will be designed and constructed within India. These vessels are expected to incorporate contemporary warfare technologies and advanced combat systems, enhancing the Navy's ability to operate in increasingly contested maritime environments.





The indigenous platforms are intended to strengthen combat effectiveness across a range of missions, including maritime security operations, sea control, deterrence patrols and the protection of strategic sea lanes. Their development is also expected to provide further momentum to India's shipbuilding sector and wider defence-industrial base.





The broader ₹2.12 lakh crore acquisition package covers equipment and systems for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The approvals include helicopters, air-defence systems, artillery, surveillance assets, drones, counter-drone systems and naval capabilities intended to strengthen the military's preparedness for future conflicts.





The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposals under the Acceptance of Necessity process, which provides in-principle clearance for acquisition requirements before they progress through subsequent procurement stages.





The scale of the package highlights the growing emphasis on advanced surveillance, precision engagement, air defence and protection against emerging threats across land, air and maritime domains. It also underlines New Delhi's continued commitment to both military modernisation and domestic defence production.





The total capital allocation approved under these acquisition proposals stands at approximately ₹2,12,000 crore, of which about 82 per cent is earmarked for procurement from Indian industry, making indigenous manufacturing the principal beneficiary of the latest defence modernisation drive.





Agencies







