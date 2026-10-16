



EndureAir has completed the delivery of its ALAKH Kamikaze UAV, an indigenous precision-strike platform developed for India's defence sector. The system is designed to support high-value target engagement through a Search, Detect and Destroy (SDD) operational methodology, combining reconnaissance, target identification and terminal strike capabilities within a single platform.





Built on the company's micro-FPV architecture, the ALAKH Kamikaze features a lightweight, backpack-deployable configuration that enables rapid field deployment.





The platform incorporates vertical take-off and landing capability and is engineered to operate in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments, improving mission effectiveness where conventional navigation systems may be degraded.





The UAV has been specifically designed for operations in high-risk combat conditions and includes electronic warfare resilience features. Its architecture supports continued operation in challenging signal environments, allowing operators to maintain surveillance and engagement capabilities during contested missions.





ALAKH Kamikaze supports day and night operations through FPV-based surveillance and target acquisition systems. According to the manufacturer's published specifications, the platform offers an operational range of up to 10 km, speeds of up to 100 km/h, endurance of up to 30 minutes and a payload capacity of up to 1 kg, enabling precision engagement against designated targets.





The system also supports swarm operations, allowing multiple UAVs to be controlled through a single command architecture. This enhances operational flexibility, increases area coverage and enables coordinated missions in complex battlefield environments.





The delivery forms part of a broader unmanned systems ecosystem being developed by EndureAir. The company has also created the VAHAK-6 multi-UAV mothership, derived from the SABAL 20 platform, which is capable of carrying and deploying up to six ALAKH FPV drones while airborne.





In addition, EndureAir entered into a partnership with Ananth Technologies in March 2026 to advance the development of indigenous loitering munitions under the IDDM category, reinforcing India's efforts to expand domestically developed unmanned strike capabilities.





The company continues to position the ALAKH family as a key component of next-generation surveillance, reconnaissance and precision-strike operations for the Indian armed forces.





Agencies







