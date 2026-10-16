

In a rather unusual business deal, a US start-up has selected India's Skyroot Aerospace for two dedicated launches of satellites designed to reflect sunlight towards selected locations on Earth after dark, India Today reported

The agreement will see Skyroot deploy Reflect Orbital's future spacecraft aboard its Vikram launch vehicles, providing the American company with dedicated access to India's growing commercial launch sector.





Reflect Orbital is developing satellites equipped with large reflective mirrors capable of redirecting sunlight from orbit to specific areas on the ground. The concept is intended to provide additional illumination after sunset without requiring new terrestrial lighting infrastructure.





The company believes the technology could support emergency search-and-rescue missions, construction activities and other operations requiring temporary illumination in remote locations.





Another proposed application involves solar farms. By directing sunlight towards solar installations beyond normal daylight hours, the company hopes to extend electricity generation periods. However, the practical effectiveness and energy benefits of the system remain to be demonstrated through operational deployments.





The concept has also attracted scrutiny over potential light pollution and its impact on astronomical observations. Reflect Orbital has stated that it intends to work with astronomers, regulators and local communities to address concerns surrounding dark-sky preservation and environmental effects.





Although the launch agreement has now been announced, the service itself is not yet operational. Reflect Orbital must first manufacture, launch and validate its spacecraft before demonstrating the technology under real-world conditions.





Neither company has disclosed launch dates, mission schedules or financial details relating to the agreement.





Founded in 2018, Skyroot Aerospace has become one of India's leading private space companies through the development of launch vehicles tailored to the rapidly expanding small-satellite market.





The company's profile rose significantly following the successful orbital mission of its Vikram-1 rocket from Sriharikota on 18 July 2026. The achievement made Skyroot the first Indian private company to place an orbital-class rocket into space from Indian soil.





Following that milestone, Skyroot has intensified efforts to attract international customers and expand its commercial launch business. The Reflect Orbital agreement follows another international mission secured by the company for German aerospace customer DCubed.





The partnership highlights growing international confidence in India's private launch capabilities while providing Reflect Orbital with a pathway to deploy its planned constellation of sunlight-reflecting satellites.





If successful, the project could represent one of the most unconventional commercial space applications currently under development, using orbital mirrors to deliver targeted illumination to Earth after sunset while testing the balance between technological innovation and environmental considerations.





Agencies







