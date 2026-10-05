



Indian space-tech Start-Up GalaxEye has secured a US patent for its proprietary OptoSAR imaging technology, marking a significant milestone in its effort to build a planned 30-satellite Earth observation constellation, Economic Times reported





The patent strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio and provides a foundation for scaling its next generation of satellites. According to GalaxEye, the technology combines optical imaging with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), enabling the collection of highly aligned Earth observation data that remains effective even through cloud cover, smoke, poor weather conditions and darkness.





The patented architecture synchronises optical and microwave sensors at the system level, allowing simultaneous, spatially and temporally matched data acquisition. This addresses a longstanding challenge within the Earth observation sector, where optical and radar imagery are often captured separately and combined later through post-processing, potentially creating temporal gaps and spatial misalignment.





Pranit Mehta, Co-Founder and Vice-President of Sales at GalaxEye, described the patent as a foundational element of the firm's future roadmap. He noted that the technology will support the development of larger satellites and ultimately enable the deployment of the company's planned constellation, while ensuring that critical technologies are developed domestically rather than licensed from overseas providers.





The achievement comes as the global commercial satellite imaging market continues to expand rapidly. Industry estimates place the market at approximately $6.55 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting it could exceed $20 billion by 2033 as demand for high-quality Earth observation data increases across multiple industries.





GalaxEye originated from the IIT Madras ecosystem and has emerged as one of India's most closely watched private space companies. Its technology has applications across defence, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, insurance, maritime intelligence and disaster management, sectors that increasingly require near real-time and all-weather imaging capabilities.





The company's first operational OptoSAR satellite, Mission Drishti, was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in May. The satellite represented a major technological demonstration for GalaxEye and, at roughly 190 kg, was among the most significant privately developed Earth observation spacecraft produced in India.





However, the mission encountered a setback in July when a solar storm affected a critical onboard system, resulting in a loss of communication with the spacecraft. Despite the incident, the satellite had successfully completed approximately 85 per cent of its commissioning objectives and validated key aspects of the OptoSAR concept.





The disruption delayed the company's ability to begin commercial service delivery despite having already established a network of channel partners spanning more than 80 countries. Those partnerships were intended to support the rollout of imaging services to international customers across government, commercial and strategic sectors.





Looking ahead, GalaxEye plans to launch two larger and more capable satellites within the next two years. These next-generation spacecraft are expected to deliver improved imaging performance and higher-resolution data products, further advancing the company's commercial Earth observation ambitions.





The Start-Up has raised approximately $21 million in funding, equivalent to around ₹176 crore, to support technology development, satellite deployment and constellation expansion.





The newly granted US patent follows earlier protection secured in India and further validates technology that company leadership describes as an indigenous innovation developed entirely within India.





The patent is expected to strengthen GalaxEye's position as it competes in the increasingly strategic global Earth observation market and works towards establishing a multi-satellite network capable of providing persistent, all-weather intelligence from space.





Agencies







