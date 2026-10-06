



Amid the vast expanses of Rajasthan, the skies above Jodhpur Air Force Station have become a focal point for one of the largest multinational air exercises hosted by India, with the German Air Force deploying its Airbus A400M transport aircraft for Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.





The aircraft's participation highlights the increasing emphasis on interoperability and complex joint air operations between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and partner nations.





German Air Force First Officer Captain Maurice Berns, who is flying the A400M during the exercise, described the deployment as a valuable learning opportunity for transport crews.





He said the exercise has enabled German personnel to work closely with the IAF while gaining fresh operational insights through participation in large-scale multinational missions.





According to Berns, the 2026 edition is larger than the previous exercise and sees Germany integrating its A400M into large force engagements, allowing the transport aircraft to operate alongside fighter formations in complex mission scenarios.





He characterised the A400M as the backbone of the German Air Force's transport fleet, noting that the aircraft performs both tactical and logistics missions. The four-engine turboprop platform is designed for strategic and tactical airlift operations, capable of transporting personnel, heavy equipment and humanitarian cargo while also supporting aerial refuelling and medical evacuation roles.





German crews have also used the exercise to study IAF planning processes and operational methods. Berns said the deployment has strengthened interoperability between Indian and German fighter and transport aircraft while improving understanding of how large multinational air operations are executed.





The multinational nature of Tarang Shakti 2026 was further underscored by the arrival of United States Air Force F-35A Lightning-II stealth fighters. The aircraft, assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base in Japan, have been conducting joint training missions alongside Indian and international participants from Jodhpur Air Force Station.





Operating under the theme "Power in Partnership", the exercise has brought together seven Friendly Foreign Countries: Australia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Participating aircraft include the F-35 Lightning-II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A, creating a diverse mix of combat, transport and air-to-air refuelling capabilities.





The operational phase commenced at Air Force Station Jodhpur following the inaugural ceremony and is focused on advanced joint training, operational coordination and professional interaction among aircrew, mission planners and support personnel.





Particular emphasis has been placed on interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety and a deeper understanding of each participant's operational philosophy.





Visuals released during the exercise have shown F-35A fighters conducting joint sorties while US Air Force maintenance personnel from the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit carry out routine servicing activities on deployed aircraft, highlighting the extensive support infrastructure required for modern coalition air operations.





Tarang Shakti 2026 builds upon the inaugural edition conducted in 2024 and reflects India's ambition to establish the exercise as a major multinational air power event. Alongside flying activities, the programme includes professional seminars, industrial visits, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours and yoga sessions, fostering military-to-military engagement beyond the operational environment.





For the IAF, the exercise provides an opportunity to showcase its operational capabilities, professional standards and institutional ethos while highlighting India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence ecosystem.





At the same time, the participation of advanced platforms such as the F-35A and Germany's A400M demonstrates the expanding international profile of Tarang Shakti and its role in strengthening regional security cooperation and multinational air combat interoperability.





ANI







