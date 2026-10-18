



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to showcase an updated Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) portfolio during Aero India 2027, highlighting the next stage of India's manned-unmanned teaming ambitions.





Among the most closely watched developments will be the unveiling of the CATS-Warrior Phase-II, a significantly larger and previously unseen evolution of the Warrior loyal wingman concept.





The new Phase-II variant features a substantially wider fuselage than the current design, indicating a major increase in internal payload capacity.





Its enlarged airframe is expected to accommodate a sizeable internal weapons bay, enhancing its ability to conduct strike missions while maintaining a low observable profile.





Official HAL concept illustrations have already depicted the platform carrying the forthcoming BrahMos-NG missile, suggesting a potential role in long-range precision strike operations.





The CATS-Warrior Phase-II measures approximately 14.7 metres in length and has a wingspan of around 11.0 metres. Beyond its dimensions and apparent payload growth, key details such as its powerplant, performance characteristics and operational envelope remain undisclosed.





The original CATS-Warrior Phase-I will also return to the spotlight during Aero India 2027.





Although the platform has been displayed previously, this will be the first time it is showcased carrying the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.





The Astra missile will be mounted externally, providing a glimpse into the expanding mission set envisioned for the loyal wingman aircraft.





CATS-Warrior Phase-I has a length of 9.1 metres and a wingspan of 7.6 metres.





The Warrior family forms the centrepiece of HAL's broader CATS vision, which aims to pair crewed combat aircraft with autonomous unmanned systems capable of reconnaissance, electronic warfare and strike missions.





Another major attraction will be the CATS-Hunter, which has undergone a complete redesign since its last public appearance.





The latest Hunter configuration represents HAL's concept for an air-breathing stealth cruise missile intended to operate within the wider CATS ecosystem.





While most technical details remain undisclosed, the redesigned missile underscores HAL's continued focus on low observable stand-off strike capabilities.





The CATS-Hunter is approximately 4.4 metres long, has a wingspan of around 3.8 metres and a folded diameter of roughly 630 millimetres, making it a compact yet potentially significant component of India's future networked air combat architecture.





Agencies







