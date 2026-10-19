



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is carrying out repairs and rectification of Siemens electronic equipment used by the Su-30MKI Engine Division at its Nashik facility.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had invited bids for the repair and rectification of faulty Siemens electronic equipment used by the Su-30MKI Engine Division at its Nashik facility.

The tender, listed under GeM number GEM/2026/B/7939032 , falls within the electrical and electronics services category. It was opened on 20 August 2026 and is scheduled to close on 10 September 2026 at 1:00 pm.





The work covers faulty Siemens electronic systems that support activities associated with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI program at one of HAL's key aerospace manufacturing and support centres.





HAL's Nashik complex plays a vital role in sustaining the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet and the associated AL-31FP engine support ecosystem. Reliable operation of industrial electronic systems is essential for manufacturing, testing, monitoring and maintenance activities carried out at the facility.





The Siemens equipment involved is understood to form part of the industrial control, automation and support infrastructure used across engine-related operations. Maintaining these systems is important for ensuring smooth functioning of production and maintenance processes linked to the Su-30MKI program.





The activity highlights HAL's continued focus on sustaining critical engineering infrastructure that supports the long-term operational readiness and support of the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet.





Agencies







