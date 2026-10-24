



Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, the Acting Head of State of the Principality, will undertake a State visit to India from 25 to 28 October at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be accompanied by Hereditary Princess Sophie, a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising leading industry figures.





The visit is expected to further strengthen the steadily growing relationship between India and Liechtenstein, with discussions likely to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, science, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.





During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Hereditary Prince Alois will review the progress of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments. The Ministry of External Affairs stated: “During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in various areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation and people-to-people exchanges as well as exchange views on regional and global developments.”





Prince Alois is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will likewise call on the visiting dignitary during his stay.





This will mark Prince Alois’s second visit to India in 2026, following his trip to New Delhi in February for the AI Impact Summit. He has previously visited India in 2010 and 2018, reflecting sustained engagement with the country over the years.





Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Prince Alois at Hyderabad House on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, underscoring the increasing frequency of high-level exchanges between the two sides.





The visit comes at a time of expanding economic cooperation following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. Liechtenstein, as a member of EFTA, is expected to benefit from enhanced commercial and investment opportunities arising from the agreement.





Highlighting the significance of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since operationalisation of India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025.”





The ministry further noted that, “The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest.”





India and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993, with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland concurrently accredited to the Principality. Bilateral ties reached an important milestone in 2023, when the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.





The upcoming visit is expected to reinforce existing cooperation while opening new avenues for engagement across economic, technological and diplomatic sectors.





ANI







