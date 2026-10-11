



Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, in recognition of his actions during the dramatic flydubai Flight FZ1073 incident on 30 September.





Herzog made the announcement while praising the Indian aviator for preventing what he described as a potential catastrophe and safeguarding everyone aboard the aircraft.





In a message shared on X, the Israeli President described Machchhar as a hero not only of Israel and India but of humanity as a whole.





He said he had conveyed his wishes for the pilot’s full and speedy recovery and looked forward to welcoming him to Jerusalem once he had regained his strength.





Herzog stated that, on behalf of the people of Israel, it would be an honour to personally present Machchhar with the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism following his recovery.





In a letter dated 4 October, the President thanked the Indian pilot for his exceptional courage and determination in bringing the aircraft safely through the crisis.





Herzog noted that while reports of the incident resembled a thriller, the reality faced in the cockpit would have involved immense fear, urgency and danger.





He praised Machchhar for continuing to exercise sound judgement despite suffering severe injuries, describing his conduct as a reflection of remarkable character and bravery.





The Israeli leader also linked the pilot’s actions to the long-standing historical connection between India and Israel.





He observed that Indian troops who fought in the Holy Land more than a century ago became a lasting part of Israel’s history and said Machchhar’s heroism would likewise be remembered by future generations.





According to Herzog, the pilot’s actions further strengthened the friendship and goodwill that have developed between India and Israel in recent decades.





The President also expressed confidence that Machchhar was receiving excellent treatment in the United Arab Emirates and reiterated his hope for a complete recovery.





The award announcement came after Herzog honoured six Israeli civilians who helped prevent an alleged attempt to hijack and crash the aircraft.





During the ceremony in Jerusalem, he acknowledged that Machchhar’s courage, professionalism and determination had played the central role in averting disaster.





The six Israeli recipients of the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism were Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.





They were recognised for assisting in restraining the attacker and helping ensure the safety of passengers and crew during the emergency.





Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining serious injuries during the mid-air confrontation.





According to reports, his Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, launched a violent attack inside the cockpit.





Despite being wounded, the Indian captain reportedly succeeded in unlatching the cockpit door, enabling passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and overpower the attacker.





The confrontation triggered a rapid descent, with the aircraft reportedly losing around 16,000 feet in approximately two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.





The flight was subsequently diverted and carried out an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.





All 180 people on board, including passengers and crew, disembarked safely.





The incident drew international attention and widespread praise for Machchhar’s actions from political leaders, aviation experts and the public.





The Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism was established to recognise civilians who display extraordinary courage while risking their own lives to save others, making the honour particularly significant.





Reports indicate that Machchhar will become one of the very few non-Israeli citizens to receive the distinction, underlining the exceptional nature of his actions. The Indian Embassy in the UAE has remained in regular contact with the pilot, his family, hospital authorities and local officials, providing assistance throughout his recovery.





As Machchhar continues his rehabilitation, Israel has made clear that his actions aboard Flight FZ1073 will be remembered as an extraordinary act of courage that prevented a far greater tragedy and saved the lives of everyone on board.





ANI







