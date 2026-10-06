



Eleven Indian sailors were among 12 crew members injured after the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday. The vessel was carrying 19 crew members, including 17 Indian nationals.





The injured sailors were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are now undergoing medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India thanked Oman for its support in the rescue and evacuation effort.





New Delhi strongly condemned the attack, describing the continuing assault on commercial shipping in the region as a matter of serious concern. The Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate halt to attacks on merchant vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure, stressing the need to restore safe navigation and commercial activity through international waterways.





The latest incident comes amid a worsening maritime security environment around the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on commercial vessels have increased significantly following the collapse of Iran-US peace talks and the continuation of the US-led blockade.





According to reports, at least seven tanker attacks were recorded during the first week of October alone. Among the vessels targeted were the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III and the Liberia-flagged Lipsi. The attacks have persisted despite crude oil movements through the waterway recovering to levels close to those seen before the conflict.





Escalation in the region intensified after Iran announced on 9 September that it had attacked 10 ships near the strategic chokepoint in response to the sinking of five Iranian oil tankers by the United States. The incidents represented the largest publicly declared wave of reciprocal maritime attacks since the conflict began.





Indian seafarers have increasingly found themselves caught in the crossfire. In July, Iranian cruise missiles struck the UAE-linked tankers MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah in Omani waters, killing Indian crew member Rohan Kumar and injuring 10 other Indians.





More recently, Indian sailor Suraj Yadav lost his life when the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo vessel MV Cape Dao came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 23 September.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important maritime routes, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Before the outbreak of hostilities, roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments moved through the narrow waterway, making it a vital artery for international energy markets.





Any disruption to traffic through the strait can delay energy deliveries, increase freight and insurance costs, and place upward pressure on global oil prices. India is especially vulnerable given that it imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.





While India has diversified its energy procurement strategy to reduce dependence on suppliers whose exports transit the Strait of Hormuz, exposure to global energy price fluctuations and elevated shipping costs remains significant. Imports from suppliers using the route reportedly accounted for only 2 per cent of India's LNG purchases in May, compared with 61 per cent in 2025.





The attack on MT On Peace underscores the growing risks facing international shipping in one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors and highlights the continued danger confronting Indian seafarers operating in the region.





Agencies







