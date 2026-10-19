



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the maintenance of 46 ATCR-33S airfield surveillance radars deployed across multiple air bases in India.





ATCR-33S (and its modern ATCR-33S/NG variant) is an S-Band Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) designed and manufactured by Leonardo (with manufacturing/maintenance support in India handled via partnership by Bharat Electronics Limited). It provides terminal control area (TMA), departure, arrival, and extended terminal area (ETA) air traffic management.





The proposal is intended to ensure the continued operational availability and reliability of the radar network, which plays a vital role in air traffic control and airfield surveillance functions across the IAF's infrastructure.





The maintenance arrangement has been structured as a Single Tender Maintenance Agreement on a Proprietary Article Certificate basis, reflecting BEL's position as the original equipment manufacturer and primary support agency for the system.





The radar fleet covered under the proposed agreement was inducted in different phases, with procurement batches dating back to 2003, 2007 and 2017. The planned maintenance effort is aimed at sustaining the performance of these systems throughout their operational service life.





The ATCR-33S radar is a critical component of military airfield operations, providing surveillance and air traffic management capabilities that support both routine flying activities and mission readiness requirements.





Through the proposed agreement, the IAF intends to secure comprehensive technical support, repairs, servicing and system upkeep for the radar network installed at air bases nationwide.





The initiative highlights the continuing collaboration between the IAF and BEL in maintaining key military aviation infrastructure and ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of essential radar assets.





BEL has long been associated with the development, integration and life-cycle support of radar and air traffic management systems used by the Indian armed forces. The company's involvement is expected to help maintain system availability while supporting operational efficiency across the IAF's airfield network.





The move underscores the importance attached to the sustained maintenance of ground-based surveillance assets, which remain essential for safe air operations, airspace monitoring and overall mission preparedness at military air stations throughout the country.





Agencies







