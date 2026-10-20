



India and Australia have commenced the fifth edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, reinforcing their growing military partnership and commitment to security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





The bilateral military exercise began on 19 October and will continue until 1 November. Around 120 personnel from the Indian Army and 120 personnel from the Australian Army are participating in the training activities.





The previous edition of AUSTRAHIND was conducted at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia, from 13 to 26 October 2025, highlighting the annual nature of the exercise and the continuing defence engagement between the two countries.





India is represented primarily by troops from the Garhwal Rifles, supported by personnel from other arms and services. The Australian contingent comprises soldiers from the 13 Brigade.





The exercise is being conducted under the theme, ‘Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate’.





A key objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, operational coordination and jointmanship between the two armies while developing a shared understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures required for operations in challenging coastal and island environments.





Personnel from both nations will undertake joint planning activities, tactical drills and combat-focused training under realistic operational conditions. The programme will incorporate both aerial and maritime dimensions to simulate modern operational scenarios.





Training events are designed to improve the ability of both forces to conduct coordinated operations in littoral regions, strengthen surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and strategic installations.





The participating troops will also train for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions, reflecting the increasing importance of military support during natural disasters and regional emergencies in the Indo-Pacific.





The exercise provides an opportunity for both armies to exchange professional knowledge, operational experience and best practices developed through their respective deployments and training programmes.





A notable feature of AUSTRAHIND 2026 is the participation of an observer delegation from New Zealand, marking the first time representatives from the country have been associated with the exercise.





The inclusion of New Zealand observers reflects the broader trend towards deeper security cooperation among like-minded Indo-Pacific partners amid growing emphasis on regional stability and crisis response capabilities.





Exercise AUSTRAHIND has steadily evolved into an important platform for strengthening military-to-military engagement between India and Australia, two nations that have significantly expanded defence cooperation in recent years through joint exercises, strategic dialogues and maritime collaboration.





The exercise is expected to further deepen mutual trust, improve operational compatibility between the two armies and strengthen their capacity to work together across a range of contingencies, including peace support operations, humanitarian missions and regional security tasks.





By focusing on coastal and island warfare environments, surveillance operations and disaster response coordination, AUSTRAHIND 2026 seeks to prepare both forces for challenges commonly encountered across the Indo-Pacific theatre.





The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Australia to promoting peace, stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific while enhancing defence cooperation through practical, field-based military training.





ANI







