



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is set to begin serial production of the indigenous JAYA Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), marking an important step in India's efforts to strengthen domestic underwater technology and maritime capabilities.





The move follows the signing of a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement between HSL and the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), the organisation that developed the platform with design support from the Naval Design (Submarine) Group.





The agreement was formalised during the 85th Foundation Day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the presence of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.





The transfer of technology will enable JAYA to move beyond the research and development phase and enter industrial-scale manufacturing, allowing a proven indigenous underwater system to be produced in larger numbers within the country.





JAYA has been developed as an autonomous underwater platform capable of supporting a range of underwater missions. Such systems are increasingly important for oceanographic research, seabed surveys, environmental monitoring, maritime domain awareness and underwater surveillance activities.





The project is also expected to reinforce India's sovereign underwater capabilities at a time when nations are placing growing emphasis on underwater technologies for both scientific and strategic applications. Indigenous production reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening technological self-reliance in a critical domain.





For HSL, the program represents another significant step in its transformation from a traditional shipbuilder into a broader maritime technology enterprise. Alongside constructing and refitting vessels, the company is steadily expanding into advanced sectors such as autonomous underwater vehicles, autonomous surface vessels, subsea systems, advanced marine technologies and long-term lifecycle support services.





The serial production of JAYA is expected to contribute to a stronger domestic ecosystem for underwater technologies, supporting ocean science, surveillance requirements and national security objectives. It also aligns with wider national efforts to build indigenous capabilities across strategically important technological sectors.





Domestic manufacture of platforms such as JAYA is increasingly regarded as essential for safeguarding maritime sovereignty, supporting marine research, protecting underwater resources and enhancing India's ability to operate independently in the underwater domain.





Agencies







