



Brazil and India are accelerating their strategic and economic partnership, with bilateral trade expected to shortly reach $20 billion as cooperation expands across critical minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and digital infrastructure.





Speaking at an event marking Brazil’s National Day in New Delhi, Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nóbrega, said the relationship was entering a new phase of engagement as the two nations prepare to commemorate the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations.





According to the envoy, increasing political commitment and stronger commercial links are creating fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation. He remarked that, “Political vision and business dynamism are converging to take Brazil-India relations to a new level,” highlighting the growing depth of economic engagement between the two countries.





India has emerged as Brazil’s fifth-largest trading partner, reflecting the rapid expansion of commercial ties. The ambassador also pointed to progress in negotiations aimed at broadening the trade agreement between India and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), a development expected to further strengthen economic connectivity.





Commercial engagement has been reinforced by significant corporate investment. Major Brazilian firms continue to expand their footprint in India, with aerospace manufacturer Embraer becoming one of the most prominent recent entrants.





At the same time, Indian investment in Brazil has grown substantially, with leading Indian companies accounting for approximately $10 billion in foreign direct investment stock.





The strengthening relationship has been supported by intensive business engagement, with more than 150 business and technology missions exchanged between the two countries over the past three years.





Beyond trade, India and Brazil are widening collaboration in several strategic sectors, including energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.





The ambassador revealed that both nations had recently agreed to align efforts on rare earths and critical minerals, while also establishing new partnerships in pharmaceutical research and innovation and launching a broad-based digital partnership.





“Just recently, we agreed to connect our efforts on rare earths and critical minerals. We also built new partnerships in pharmaceutical research and innovation, and launched a broad digital partnership,” he said.





The envoy emphasised that the relationship, built over eight decades, is increasingly delivering practical outcomes that enhance the competitiveness and resilience of both economies. Stressing the importance of mutual confidence amid global uncertainty, he stated, “In those uncertain years and in this uncertain world we are living in, trust is not just an asset; it is a strategic advantage.”





On the multilateral front, Brazil praised India’s leadership during its BRICS chairmanship. Da Nóbrega said the two countries worked in “full synergy” within the grouping, commending India’s ability to bring member states together and sustain dialogue on complex international issues.





Environmental cooperation has also gained momentum. Following COP30, Brazil and India strengthened collaboration through joint leadership roles, with Brazil assuming co-chairmanship alongside India in both the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.





The ambassador noted that high-level political exchanges have played a crucial role in advancing bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brazil in 2025 and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s state visit to India earlier this year provided strong political backing for expanding cooperation across economic and technological sectors.





Looking ahead, both countries intend to broaden cultural ties. Brazil plans to extend to India in 2027 its celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary musician Antônio Carlos Jobim, widely known as Tom Jobim. He was one of the principal architects of Bossa Nova, the internationally acclaimed Brazilian musical style that combines European influences, jazz and African rhythms.





The ambassador also highlighted Brazil’s recent electoral process, noting that more than 150 million citizens participated in the polls and that voter turnout reached its highest level in over two decades. He described the exercise as a demonstration of the country’s democratic traditions and strong civic culture.





India and Brazil remain among the most influential voices of the Global South and continue to work closely through platforms such as BRICS, the G20 and the United Nations.





As both countries pursue deeper cooperation in trade, advanced technology, energy transition and the reform of global governance institutions, the partnership is increasingly emerging as a significant pillar of South-South collaboration.





ANI







