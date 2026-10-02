



India used the G20 Trade Ministers' Gathering in Milwaukee as a strategic platform to accelerate multiple bilateral trade deals and fortify global commercial partnerships. Led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, New Delhi engaged in intensive economic diplomacy spanning North America, Europe, the Gulf, and Latin America.





Negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) advanced significantly during talks with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. Following up on momentum generated during March ministerial sessions in Mumbai, both figures reiterated their commitment to achieving a bilateral trade target of $50 billion (approximately ₹4,15,000 crore) by 2030.





The minister conducted parallel discussions with Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi to expedite the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) free trade agreement.





Additionally, talks with South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-Sung centred on modernising the existing India-Korea CEPA to redress trade imbalances, unlock market access for Indian pharmaceuticals and agricultural goods, and channel South Korean capital into domestic manufacturing initiatives, including Start-Up ecosystems.





On the American front, Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to progress towards an interim trade deal under the overarching India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. Discussions with European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič addressed the ongoing India-EU free trade negotiations, the Trade and Technology Council, and collaborative efforts on World Trade Organisation reforms.





Expanding India's global trade footprint, Goyal also pursued the widening of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement during meetings with Brazilian representatives Mauro Vieira and Márcio Fernando Elias Rosa.





Parallel dialogues with Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard and Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański targeted key investment sectors, showcasing India’s intent to secure balanced market access and build resilient economic networks.





ANI







