



India has strongly rejected concerns raised by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) over the detention of hundreds of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters in Delhi, describing the comments as an unwarranted interference in the country's internal affairs.





In a sharply worded response posted on the India at UN account on X, New Delhi said the OHCHR's concerns were misplaced and suggested that the UN body should devote comparable attention to large-scale protests in other parts of the world.





India stressed that it is the world's largest democracy and said the right to peaceful assembly is protected by the Constitution and supported by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.





The government noted that, as in all democracies, the exercise of this right is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. It further stated that authorities act in accordance with the law and that Indian courts remain available to address grievances and provide legal remedies when required.





The response came after large-scale detentions in the national capital linked to protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party.





According to reports, nearly 3,000 individuals, including CJP leaders, supporters and opposition figures, were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a planned sit-in demonstration.





The protest sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.





To prevent supporters from converging on Delhi, police imposed restrictions affecting internet connectivity and transportation networks. Measures included curbs on Delhi Metro services, bus operations and railway connectivity.





In a statement issued on Saturday, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the OHCHR was concerned by reports of mass detentions involving demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists before and during the demonstrations.





The UN office called on Indian authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and protected.





It also stated that any restrictions on peaceful protests should satisfy strict tests of necessity and proportionality.





Al-Kheetan urged law enforcement personnel to exercise the utmost restraint in dealing with peaceful demonstrators.





The spokesperson additionally encouraged authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the concerns being expressed by protesters.





India, however, firmly rejected the criticism and reiterated that the OHCHR's observations amounted to unwarranted interference in domestic affairs.





New Delhi further argued that the UN rights office should maintain impartiality and non-selectivity by paying similar attention to major protests elsewhere.





Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the pressure group's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.





On Saturday morning, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained shortly after arriving in Delhi on a flight from Mumbai. Most of those detained during the operation were subsequently released.





Agencies







