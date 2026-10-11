



Bangalore based CIYES Systems Private Limited has been honoured with the CII Award for Excellence in R&D 2026 in the category of Excellence in R&D Commercialization – Electronics, Space & Defence (MSME), recognising the company’s contribution to translating indigenous research and engineering capabilities into commercially relevant technology solutions.





The award was presented at the CII Global Summit on Industry R&D and Global Competitiveness – “Powering India’s R&D for Global Impact”, held in Bangalore on October 7. The summit brought together industry leaders, technology experts, researchers and innovators to discuss one of the most critical imperatives for India’s next phase of growth—building R&D capabilities that can create technologies not just for India, but for the world.





From “Make in India” to “Innovate for the World” For a country aspiring to become a global technology and manufacturing powerhouse, R&D is no longer an option—it is a strategic necessity. India’s competitiveness will increasingly depend on its ability to develop indigenous technologies, create intellectual property, commercialise innovation and reduce dependence on critical technologies from elsewhere.





The CII Awards for Excellence in Industrial R&D have been established to strengthen India's industrial R&D ecosystem, encourage sustained investment in research and innovation, recognise indigenous technology and IP creation, and accelerate the country's journey towards technological self-reliance and global competitiveness.





The evaluation process was rigorous, assessing organisations on their R&D vision, investments, innovation pipeline, execution, talent development, IP creation and management, impact, future roadmap and commercialisation of research. The awards also recognise excellence across R&D governance, collaboration, commercialisation, breakthrough innovation, impact and future readiness.





The first edition itself attracted more than 250 entries, and 80 awards demonstrating the growing importance being attached to industrial R&D and innovation across India's business ecosystem.





R&D must move from laboratories to the marketplace. The discussions at the summit reinforced an important message: India’s R&D story must go beyond research papers and prototypes. Innovation must reach the marketplace, solve real problems, create businesses, generate employment and build globally competitive intellectual property.





For MSMEs in particular, this transition can be transformative. Companies such as CIYES Systems demonstrate how focused R&D, engineering capabilities and commercialisation can contribute to strengthening India's broader technology ecosystem.





The summit also explored emerging technologies, sustainability, industrial competitiveness and international collaboration, including India-Russia cooperation, highlighting the need for Indian industry to remain adaptable as technology and global markets evolve rapidly.





For CIYES Systems, the award represents more than a corporate achievement. it is an acknowledgement of the belief that Indian companies—especially MSMEs—can develop, engineer and commercialise technologies that have relevance beyond national borders.





“India has immense scientific, engineering and entrepreneurial talent. The next challenge is to convert that talent into intellectual property, products and globally competitive solutions. R&D must become a stronger bridge between knowledge and economic value,”





The recognition is a proud moment for the entire CIYES Systems team, its customers, technology partners and stakeholders, whose continued support has contributed to its innovation journey said Suresh Babu, CEO





As India moves towards greater technological self-reliance, the message emerging from the CII summit is clear: the future competitiveness of the country will be determined not only by what India manufactures, but increasingly by what India invents.





For CIYES Systems, the CII R&D Excellence Award 2026 is therefore both a recognition of the journey so far and a call to go further—to innovate with purpose, commercialise with impact and create technology for India and the world.





Agencies







