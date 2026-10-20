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According to Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A. K. Mohanty, private companies could contribute as much as 30 GW towards the country's 100 GW target. The objective reflects a significant shift in India's nuclear power strategy, which has traditionally been dominated by state-owned enterprises.





India currently operates 24 nuclear reactors with a combined installed capacity of 8.78 GW. The government aims to increase this figure to around 22 GW by 2031-32 before accelerating expansion over the following decade and a half.





A central role in this effort will continue to be played by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which is expected to expand its generating capacity to 54 GW by 2047. The remaining 46 GW is projected to come from a combination of other public sector undertakings, state governments and private sector participants.





The planned involvement of private industry is intended to help mobilise the substantial financial resources required for large-scale nuclear infrastructure development. It is also expected to broaden participation in reactor construction and operation as India seeks to accelerate deployment timelines.





Recent policy changes have further encouraged private sector interest in the nuclear industry. New legislation has created opportunities for wider participation while maintaining government oversight of strategic and sensitive aspects of the sector.





Industry estimates indicate that developing nuclear capacity remains highly capital-intensive, with costs reaching roughly ₹25 crore per MW. As a result, achieving the targeted private-sector contribution alone could require investments of approximately ₹7.5 lakh crore.





India's nuclear expansion plans are also supported by substantial domestic uranium resources. The Department of Atomic Energy has identified around 439,800 tons of in-situ uranium oxide resources across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Karnataka.





Additional uranium deposits have also been identified in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. These reserves could play an important role in supporting the country's long-term nuclear fuel requirements.





However, the extent to which these resources can be utilised will depend upon the technical feasibility and economic viability of mining, extraction and fuel processing operations.





Alongside uranium, India continues to place considerable strategic importance on thorium. The country possesses approximately 25% of the world's known thorium reserves, providing a potentially significant long-term advantage for nuclear power generation.





Official data indicate that India has identified around 1.18 million tons of thorium oxide contained within approximately 13.15 million tons of monazite. These deposits are primarily located in coastal sands, red sands and inland mineral-bearing regions.





To leverage these resources, India is pursuing its long-standing three-stage nuclear program, designed to gradually transition towards greater utilisation of thorium-based fuel cycles while reducing dependence on limited uranium reserves.





A key component of this strategy involves converting thorium into uranium-233, a fissile material capable of being used as nuclear reactor fuel. This process forms part of the advanced technological stages envisaged under India's future nuclear roadmap.





The expansion of nuclear generation capacity comes as electricity demand continues to rise across the country due to industrial growth, urbanisation, digital infrastructure development and increasing electrification of the economy.





Nuclear energy offers India a source of reliable baseload electricity capable of operating continuously while producing very low carbon emissions during power generation. Policymakers view it as an important complement to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.





Achieving the target of increasing installed nuclear capacity from 8.78 GW to 100 GW by 2047 will require the construction of numerous new reactors, sustained investment, fuel security and continued advancement of indigenous nuclear technologies.





Through this large-scale expansion programme, India aims to strengthen its long-term energy security, diversify its power mix, maximise utilisation of domestic uranium and thorium resources, and reduce dependence on alternative energy sources while supporting future economic growth.





Agencies







