



India is set to strengthen its national preparedness architecture through a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Indian Army to build a vibrant Civil Defence network capable of responding to emerging security challenges, emergency situations and threats to critical infrastructure.





The initiative forms part of a broader vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on 15 August 2026, where he called for the creation of a modern Civil Defence framework equipped with advanced systems, technologies and contemporary preparedness capabilities.





As the first step towards that objective, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGFSCDHG), under the Ministry of Home Affairs and in coordination with the Indian Army, will conduct a specialised three-day training program for Civil Defence Master Trainers.





The pilot phase will cover 12 states and Union Territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.





A total of 600 Civil Defence Master Trainers, with 50 participants drawn from each state and Union Territory, will undergo training at designated Indian Army training establishments. The training is scheduled to be completed by the second week of November 2026.





The curriculum has been structured around three key pillars: threat awareness, protection and emergency response, and communication and coordination.





Under the threat awareness component, participants will receive instruction on modern and hybrid warfare, drone awareness and air-raid threats, reflecting the growing importance of non-traditional and technology-driven security challenges.





The second module will focus on protection and emergency response. Trainees will be taught critical infrastructure protection, fire safety, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) awareness, casualty management, and search-and-rescue operations.





The communication and coordination module will address emergency communications, cyber hygiene, digital resilience, civil-military coordination and incident command, all of which are increasingly recognised as essential elements of effective crisis management.





A distinctive feature of the initiative is its cascading training model. Following the specialised instruction, each Master Trainer will be responsible for training 100 Civil Defence volunteers within their respective state or Union Territory.





According to the Ministry of Home Affairs,"This cascading mechanism has the potential to extend specialised preparedness skills to 60,000 Civil Defence volunteers across the 12 participating states and UTs, thereby significantly expanding the reach and impact of the initiative."





The government believes the program will substantially improve institutional preparedness by combining the Indian Army's operational expertise with the extensive Civil Defence volunteer network already present across the country.





Officials have described the effort as an important step towards deeper civil-military coordination, helping volunteers and local authorities respond more effectively to emergencies, security incidents and large-scale disasters.





The initiative is also intended to strengthen protection of critical infrastructure and improve coordinated emergency response mechanisms at both local and regional levels.





The Ministry of Home Affairs stated, "It will enhance preparedness for emerging threats, coordinated emergency response and critical infrastructure protection."





Based on the results of the pilot phase, the government plans to expand the program gradually to the remaining states and Union Territories, supporting the Prime Minister's vision of a "robust, responsive and future-ready Vibrant Civil Defence network" capable of addressing India's evolving security and disaster-management requirements.