



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and the United Arab Emirates are increasingly realising the full potential of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with bilateral relations continuing to deepen across economic, strategic and cultural domains.





Speaking during talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted the remarkable progress achieved through more than a decade of sustained engagement between the two countries.





He noted that 2026 had witnessed an exceptionally high level of interaction between the leaderships of both nations, reflecting the importance both sides attach to their growing partnership.





According to Jaishankar, the relationship is continuing to advance despite global economic uncertainties and regional challenges, demonstrating the resilience of ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





Underscoring the economic dimension of the partnership, he stated that bilateral trade has crossed the $100 billion mark since the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while two-way investments continue to expand steadily.





He said the growing volume of trade and investment reflects the confidence businesses in both countries have in each other's economies and the opportunities created by closer economic integration.





The minister also emphasised that cooperation in key sectors such as defence, energy and technology is acquiring an increasingly strategic character, strengthening the broader framework of bilateral engagement.





EAM Jaishankar further highlighted the importance of people-to-people links, noting that longstanding community connections continue to enrich both societies and reinforce the foundation of the partnership.





He added that cultural cooperation between the two countries is gaining momentum and contributing to stronger mutual understanding.





Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday for an official visit to India and was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangalprabhat Lodha.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a reflection of the close and regular high-level exchanges between India and the UAE, expressing confidence that it would further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Jaishankar welcomed the UAE Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the discussions and conveyed optimism regarding the outcomes of the meeting.





The visit comes shortly after Jaishankar's official trip to the UAE from 14 to 16 October, during which he held extensive discussions with Emirati leaders on bilateral cooperation as well as regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf.





During that visit, the External Affairs Minister also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, where deliberations focused on regional connectivity, geopolitical challenges and the importance of building resilient international partnerships.





The India-UAE relationship has expanded significantly in recent years following the entry into force of CEPA in 2022, with trade, investment, technology collaboration, energy security initiatives and strategic cooperation emerging as major pillars of engagement.





The UAE remains one of India's most important economic and strategic partners in West Asia, while the large Indian community in the Emirates continues to play a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties.





ANI







