



India has renewed its call for a universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable framework for global nuclear disarmament at the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, while warning that the growing integration of artificial intelligence into military systems raises significant concerns for nuclear decision-making.





Delivering India's statement during discussions on nuclear weapons, Congress MP Manish Tewari stressed that the deployment of artificial intelligence in nuclear command and control structures presents both technological and operational risks that require careful international attention.





He underlined that decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons must remain firmly under human control, arguing that machines and algorithms should never be entrusted with ultimate authority over nuclear launch decisions.





India's intervention comes at a time when the international disarmament community is increasingly debating the implications of artificial intelligence in warfare, with a growing number of countries calling for meaningful human oversight in the use of advanced military technologies.





Reiterating India's longstanding nuclear doctrine, Tewari said the country remains committed to a policy of credible minimum deterrence, coupled with a No First Use posture and a commitment not to employ nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states.





He emphasised that India is prepared to transform these commitments into multilateral legal arrangements and maintained that the country's strategic capabilities are dictated by its unique security environment rather than being directed against any particular nation.





India also reaffirmed its voluntary unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing, describing it as part of New Delhi's broader commitment to restraint and responsible nuclear stewardship.





Tewari called for legally binding negative security assurances for non-nuclear weapon states, arguing that firm guarantees against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons would reduce insecurity among such nations and reinforce the global non-proliferation architecture.





Reaffirming India's commitment to complete nuclear disarmament, he stated that New Delhi remains firmly dedicated to the elimination of nuclear weapons through a process that is universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable.





According to India, this objective can be achieved through a phased approach supported by universal political commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that treats all states equally.





Tewari noted that India had previously outlined this roadmap in a working paper submitted to the First Committee in 2006 and later at the Conference on Disarmament in 2007, maintaining that the principles advanced in those proposals remain relevant in the contemporary strategic environment.





Highlighting India's long-running diplomatic efforts at the United Nations, he referred to the country's annual "Reducing Nuclear Danger" resolution, which has been tabled since 1998 and focuses on the risks posed by hair-trigger alert statuses maintained by nuclear arsenals.





The resolution advocates de-alerting and de-targeting measures aimed at minimising the risk of accidental, unintended or unauthorised nuclear weapon use.





He also drew attention to India's "Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons" resolution, first introduced in 1992, which seeks negotiations on a global treaty banning both the use and threat of use of nuclear weapons.





According to India, the adoption of such a universal and legally binding convention would help generate the political momentum necessary for the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide.





Tewari encouraged continued support and co-sponsorship from UN member states for both initiatives, describing them as practical steps towards reducing nuclear dangers and advancing disarmament goals.





Clarifying India's position on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, he stated that the agreement does not create legal obligations for India.





Nevertheless, he stressed that India's commitment to global nuclear disarmament and to strengthening the international non-proliferation regime remains unchanged.





The Indian representative concluded by highlighting the need for stronger international cooperation to ensure that terrorists and non-state actors are prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons, sensitive materials or related technologies.





India's remarks also reflected wider discussions underway at the UN First Committee, where many countries have increasingly linked emerging technologies, strategic stability and nuclear risk reduction, with growing concern that advances in artificial intelligence could complicate command-and-control systems and crisis decision-making if adequate safeguards are not in place.





ANI







