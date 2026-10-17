



India and Vietnam held the fourth edition of their Security Dialogue in New Delhi, reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation across a range of traditional and emerging security domains.





The dialogue was co-chaired by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung. The meeting served as an important platform for reviewing the growing security partnership between the two countries.





During the discussions, both sides conducted a comprehensive assessment of ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, cyber security, maritime engagement, economic security and emerging technologies.





The two delegations also exchanged views on the evolving regional and global security environment. Both countries reiterated their determination to enhance collaboration on issues of mutual strategic interest amid an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





The dialogue underscored the steady expansion of India-Vietnam security ties, with both nations seeking stronger coordination in established security sectors as well as newer areas shaped by technological advancement and economic resilience.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the mechanism is held every two years under the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation signed in 2016 between India's National Security Council Secretariat and Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. The agreement established a structured framework for sustained engagement on security matters.





The latest round of talks builds upon years of growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Hanoi. Earlier editions of the dialogue focused on strengthening cooperation in maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber security, capacity-building and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The meeting comes against the backdrop of rapidly expanding India-Vietnam relations. In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that bilateral ties had advanced considerably since the last Joint Commission meeting, highlighting the elevation of relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





During his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung, Jaishankar described Vietnam as one of India's most important partners under the Act East Policy and a key pillar of India's wider Indo-Pacific outreach.





Vietnam also occupies a significant place in India's engagement with ASEAN, with both countries sharing common interests in regional connectivity, maritime security, freedom of navigation, economic growth and a stable Indo-Pacific order.





High-level exchanges have continued to strengthen momentum in bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments of mutual concern.





India and Vietnam share longstanding historical, cultural and civilizational links that have evolved into a broad-based strategic partnership.





The latest Security Dialogue further reflects the determination of both countries to expand cooperation across defence, security, technology and economic sectors while contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity.





ANI







