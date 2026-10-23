BrahMos prioritises Army, Navy and Air Force orders as production runs at full capacity





BrahMos Aerospace has identified the fulfilment of major orders from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force as its foremost priority for the next five years, reflecting the growing reliance of all three Services on the supersonic cruise missile under significant procurement contracts, The Week reported





With a robust domestic order book already in place, the company is scaling up manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing its supply chain to ensure timely deliveries. BrahMos Aerospace CEO and Managing Director Dr Jaiteerth Joshi emphasised that meeting commitments to the armed forces remains the organisation’s central objective.





“We have a robust order book from the domestic front. All three Services are taking the BrahMos missile, and we have major contracts. The domestic front also looks very buoyant. We are committed to fulfilling all these orders in a time-bound manner,” Joshi said.





He reiterated that both short-term and long-term planning are focused on executing existing contracts. “In the near term and the long term, the priority is to complete the orders that we have received so far from the armed forces.”





To support this effort, BrahMos Aerospace is expanding production capacity while simultaneously strengthening its supplier network. The company is also creating additional surge capacity that can be activated rapidly if operational requirements increase unexpectedly.





“We are strengthening the supply chain to meet the growing demand and also build surge capacity in case of any eventuality,” Joshi noted.





According to the company chief, manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pilani and Lucknow are currently operating at full capacity. The Lucknow plant, the newest addition to the production network, has become an important part of ongoing missile and system deliveries.





Alongside production expansion, the company is continuing efforts to improve supply-chain resilience, ensuring that rising demand from the armed forces can be met without delays. BrahMos Aerospace has also indicated that research and development activities linked to future missile programmes are progressing in parallel with current production commitments.





Joshi highlighted the missile’s performance during Operation Sindoor, stating that the operation demonstrated BrahMos’ effectiveness in modern, high-intensity warfare environments. He said the missile proved its operational value during complex military missions and underscored its ability to evade detection by hostile radar and air-defence warning systems.





The company is also pursuing cost-efficiency measures through greater indigenisation and manufacturing optimisation. As the proportion of Indian-made components and materials increases, production costs have begun to decline.





According to Joshi, the cost of raw materials used in mechanical components has fallen by around 20 per cent over the past two years. He attributed this reduction to a broader vendor base, higher manufacturing efficiency, value-engineering initiatives, re-engineering efforts, improved forging techniques and better component-production processes that reduce material wastage while boosting output.





The strong domestic demand comes at a time when BrahMos Aerospace is also enhancing its industrial ecosystem and production readiness amid rising international interest in the missile system.





Recent company statements indicate that growing export opportunities and continued armed forces procurement are driving sustained investment in manufacturing infrastructure, supply-chain depth and future capacity expansion.





Agencies







