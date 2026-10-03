



A goodwill delegation comprising officers and personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force has concluded a three-day visit to Myanmar, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen military relations and foster cultural engagement between the armed forces of the neighbouring countries.





The delegation arrived in Myanmar on 29 September and spent its visit in Nay Pyi Taw, where members toured a number of the country's key religious, historical and cultural landmarks.





Among the sites visited were the Maravijaya Buddha Image, the Uppatasanti Pagoda, the Memorial to the Fallen Heroes, the Defence Services Museum and the National Museum. The visits provided an opportunity for the Indian delegation to gain deeper insights into Myanmar's cultural heritage and military history.





As part of the program, Myanmar military officials hosted a dinner for the visiting delegation on 30 September, reflecting the cordial relationship between the two defence establishments and their continuing engagement.





The delegation departed Nay Pyi Taw for India on 1 October. Senior Myanmar military officials, together with Indian Defence Attaché Colonel Arjun N. Singh, were present at the airport to bid farewell to the visiting personnel.





The visit forms part of broader military-to-military exchanges between India and Myanmar, which have historically included goodwill visits, professional interactions and cultural engagements aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and regional cooperation.





Agencies







