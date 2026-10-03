



Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are set to convene an emergency meeting in Riyadh after a series of Houthi attacks placed their recently established Makkah Joint Defence Agreement under its first significant security challenge, Times of India reported





Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, said the pact's Strategic Political and Defence Committee will review the situation in Saudi Arabia and decide on an appropriate collective response. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one member is regarded as an attack against all three nations.





The urgent consultations follow Saudi claims that recent Houthi attacks were linked to areas near Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina. Riyadh has portrayed the incidents as a direct threat to the Kingdom's security and religious landmarks.





The Houthis have firmly denied allegations that they are targeting Islamic holy sites, maintaining that their military operations are directed elsewhere and rejecting Saudi accusations.





The meeting is expected to provide the clearest indication yet of how Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey intend to implement the collective-defence provisions of the Makkah pact, which was signed to strengthen security co-operation and regional deterrence.





The agreement established a NATO-style framework among the three countries, committing them to mutual support in the event of external aggression. It is widely viewed as one of the most significant new defence arrangements in the Islamic world in recent years.





The emergency talks come amid a broader escalation in regional tensions, including intensified Houthi missile and drone operations against Saudi targets and growing concerns over Middle Eastern security stability.





Recent discussions among the three governments have focused on both military co-ordination and diplomatic options. According to statements from Pakistani officials, possible political engagement with the Houthis may also be considered alongside any security measures.





Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have continued to deepen military co-operation since the pact's signing, establishing joint consultation mechanisms and enhancing strategic planning structures. The Riyadh meeting is likely to serve as an early test of the alliance's credibility, unity and practical effectiveness in responding to a real-world security crisis.





Agencies







