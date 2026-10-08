



Six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) are advancing through construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, marking a major step in the Indian Navy’s modernisation efforts and strengthening the country’s indigenous warship-building capabilities.





Built under a contract valued at approximately ₹9,805 crore, the six-vessel project represents one of India’s most significant investments in fast-attack naval warfare platforms.





Construction activities have moved steadily forward, with key milestones including steel-cutting and keel-laying ceremonies already completed for the first vessels.





Designed as high-speed, stealth-focused combatants, the NGMVs will combine advanced missile systems, sophisticated sensors and modern electronic warfare capabilities. Their low-observable design is intended to reduce radar, infrared, acoustic and magnetic signatures, making them harder to detect during operations.





The vessels will be equipped to undertake maritime strike missions, anti-surface warfare operations and sea-denial tasks against hostile naval forces. They will also provide local naval defence and protection for offshore assets and strategic maritime zones.





The new warships are expected to carry a formidable weapons package that includes long-range anti-ship missile systems, advanced air-defence weapons, anti-missile protection systems, air-surveillance radars and fire-control radars. These capabilities will allow them to engage enemy warships, merchant vessels and land-based targets when required.





Each vessel will measure roughly 89 metres in length, displace about 1,437 tons and achieve speeds of more than 33 knots. Advanced propulsion and integrated platform management systems will support high operational flexibility and rapid response missions.





The NGMV fleet is intended to succeed the Navy’s older missile-boat force while reflecting lessons from historic operations such as Operation Trident during the 1971 war, when Indian missile boats delivered a decisive strike against Karachi harbour.





Beyond enhancing combat capability, the project supports India's drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The construction programme is expected to generate substantial industrial activity, strengthen domestic supply chains and provide a significant boost to Indian shipbuilding expertise.





Once inducted, the vessels are expected to become a key component of the Indian Navy’s surface warfare force, providing a potent combination of speed, stealth and firepower across the Indian Ocean region.





Agencies







