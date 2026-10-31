



Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 30 October 2026 as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Southern Indian Ocean Region.





The visit reflects the close maritime partnership between India and Mauritius and serves as an important opportunity to deepen bilateral naval cooperation through professional exchanges, operational engagements and cultural interaction.





During the port call, the ship's crew will participate in a range of activities with personnel from the Mauritius Coast Guard. These engagements include joint training exercises focused on sharing operational experience, exchanging best practices and improving interoperability between the two maritime forces. The activities are expected to enhance coordination and strengthen existing defence ties between the two countries.





Alongside professional interactions, the visit will feature cultural exchanges and community outreach initiatives. These programmes are intended to foster greater interaction between Indian and Mauritian personnel, helping to reinforce people-to-people connections and further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations.





INS Tarkash will also take part in events marking the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas of Mauritius on 2 November 2026. The annual observance commemorates the arrival of the first group of indentured labourers from India at Aapravasi Ghat in Port Louis on 2 November 1834.





The occasion honours the sacrifices, resilience and contributions of these labourers, whose descendants form a significant segment of Mauritian society and have played a vital role in the country's cultural, social and economic development.





The participation of INS Tarkash in these commemorative events highlights the deep historical and cultural bonds that continue to underpin India-Mauritius relations. It also symbolises the shared heritage that connects the peoples of both countries across generations.





The visit represents another significant milestone in India's enduring partnership with Mauritius, a relationship built on historical linkages, cultural affinity and mutual trust.





It further demonstrates the Indian Navy's continued commitment to engaging with friendly maritime nations across the Indian Ocean Region in support of maritime cooperation, regional security and stability.





Through deployments such as this, the Indian Navy continues to advance the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), while strengthening strategic maritime partnerships and promoting a secure, stable and cooperative regional environment.





PIB







