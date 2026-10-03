



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul, a frontline guided-missile stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has arrived in Valencia, Spain, as part of its ongoing operational deployment across the Mediterranean, Atlantic and adjoining maritime regions.





The vessel reached Valencia on 30 September and is scheduled to participate in a series of professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sporting fixtures and cultural engagements with the Spanish Navy.





These activities are intended to promote the exchange of operational expertise, strengthen professional relationships and deepen mutual understanding between the two naval forces.





The port call forms part of the Indian Navy’s broader maritime outreach initiative with friendly nations and partner navies, reflecting India's continued commitment to enhancing naval cooperation and maintaining a rules-based maritime environment.





The visit follows INS Trishul’s participation in the 24th edition of Exercise Varuna, the flagship bilateral maritime exercise conducted annually by the Indian Navy and the French Navy at Toulon, France.





INS Trishul arrived in Toulon on 22 September for the exercise, with the harbour phase featuring professional exchanges alongside sporting and cultural interactions between personnel from both navies.





During the visit, the ship’s Commanding Officer met Rear Admiral Mackara Ouk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Operations (CECMED), and held discussions with senior French Navy leadership.





The Commanding Officer, officers and crew also paid tribute at the Mazargues War Memorial in Marseille, honouring 205 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the World Wars.





Professional engagements included cross-deck visits and operational knowledge-sharing sessions. Indian Navy personnel toured the French naval platforms Charles de Gaulle, Forbin and La Fayette, gaining valuable insight into carrier operations, aviation facilities and shipboard procedures.





INS Trishul additionally hosted a cultural event onboard attended by Vice Admiral (Retd) Laurent Isnard, Deputy Mayor of Toulon, French Navy officers and civilian dignitaries.





A friendly volleyball match between sailors from the two navies further strengthened camaraderie and people-to-people ties.





During the sea phase of Exercise Varuna, INS Trishul operated alongside French Navy assets including FDA Forbin, FLF La Fayette and the nuclear-powered attack submarine Suffren. The exercise also involved NH90 helicopters and Atlantique-2 maritime patrol aircraft.





The operational drills encompassed anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, live-firing activities and cross-deck helicopter landing operations designed to improve interoperability, coordination and tactical synergy between the two maritime forces.





India and France have steadily expanded naval cooperation through Exercise Varuna, which has evolved into one of the most significant bilateral naval engagements in the Indo-Pacific and European maritime theatres. The exercise enables both navies to refine joint operational procedures and strengthen readiness for a range of maritime security challenges.





The Indian Navy’s current deployment across the Mediterranean and Atlantic regions highlights its emphasis on operational preparedness, sustained overseas presence, maritime diplomacy and defence partnerships.





The ongoing deployment and the Valencia port call are expected to further reinforce India’s maritime engagement with partner navies while contributing to regional maritime security, stability and cooperative naval operations.





ANI







