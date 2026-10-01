



Japan has urged India to speed up domestic clearances for the UNICORN naval communications system, underscoring the growing importance both countries attach to defence-industrial cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





The project is widely regarded as a landmark initiative because it is set to become the first bilateral defence equipment co-development and co-production programme between New Delhi and Tokyo.





The issue featured prominently during talks in New Delhi on 20 August between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi.





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the early implementation of the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system, describing it as a symbol of expanding cooperation in defence equipment and technology transfers.





UNICORN, short for Unified Complex Radio Antenna, is designed to integrate multiple communications systems and antennas into a single ship mast. By replacing numerous externally mounted antennas with a consolidated structure, the system reduces radar reflections, improves stealth characteristics and enhances the survivability of naval vessels operating in contested environments.





The technology is already employed aboard Japan’s advanced Mogami-class frigates and is considered among the most sophisticated integrated mast systems currently in service. In addition to communication functions, the system can accommodate tactical data links, identification systems and other electronics within a low-observable structure.





India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Implementation for the project in November 2024. The agreement envisages Japanese support in design and advanced engineering, while India undertakes integration, localisation and manufacturing for Indian Navy platforms. Bharat Electronics Limited is expected to serve as the principal Indian industrial partner for the programme.





The initiative received fresh political backing during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July 2026, when both governments formally announced it as their first joint defence co-development project. The plan aligns closely with India’s Make in India policy by supporting domestic production of advanced naval equipment for future warships.





For Japan, the program represents a significant step in expanding defence technology cooperation following the gradual relaxation of restrictions governing defence equipment exports. India, meanwhile, gains access to advanced maritime technologies while strengthening indigenous manufacturing and long-term support capabilities.





The ministers' discussions extended well beyond the UNICORN project. Both sides signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on maritime security cooperation covering information sharing for Maritime Domain Awareness, search-and-rescue missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.





India and Japan also agreed to expand naval engagements through increased ship visits, exercises and logistical cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. These measures are intended to improve interoperability and strengthen maritime security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.





Additional discussions focused on mine countermeasure cooperation and efforts to establish reciprocal ship-repair arrangements. Both governments also expressed support for deeper collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency in advanced defence research and development.





A bilateral Defence Industry Forum is expected to identify future opportunities for industrial collaboration. At the same time, a new senior-level Working Group will oversee cooperation across operational, intelligence, technology, equipment and industrial domains, helping to ensure faster implementation of bilateral decisions.





The two countries are also exploring prospects for joint naval ship design and construction. Under such an arrangement, Japan could contribute specialised technological expertise while India provides production capacity and an expanding shipbuilding base capable of supporting large-scale naval programs.





The push to complete the approval process for UNICORN reflects a broader strategic convergence between India and Japan as both countries seek stronger maritime capabilities amid an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific security environment.





If successfully implemented, the project could become a template for more ambitious defence-industrial partnerships, including future collaborations in naval systems, advanced sensors, shipbuilding and other high-technology military domains.





Agencies







