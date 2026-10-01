



India is steadily widening the range of conventional military options available to it in any future confrontation with Pakistan, combining affordable precision-strike weapons with the reported pursuit of much heavier deep-penetration capabilities.





The most immediate development is the Ministry of Defence's ₹811 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) for the Indian Air Force.





The indigenous weapon, designed by DRDO, is a precision-guided glide bomb capable of being launched from stand-off ranges of up to around 100 km, allowing aircraft to strike without entering heavily defended airspace.





The SAT-SAAW can be deployed from the Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Hawk fleets, significantly expanding the number of aircraft able to conduct precision attacks against enemy airfields and associated infrastructure.





Designed to attack runways, aircraft shelters, bunkers, radar installations and other hardened facilities, the weapon offers a lower-cost alternative to cruise missiles while retaining high accuracy. Its stand-off range and glide profile enable pilots to remain beyond many enemy air-defence envelopes during strike missions.





The system's importance extends beyond its technical specifications. By providing a relatively inexpensive means of suppressing hostile airbases, it allows more costly weapons such as BrahMos and SCALP to be reserved for strategic, high-value targets. The ability to arm Hawk trainer aircraft for wartime strike missions could also increase the volume of precision attacks available to the Indian Air Force.





The weapon arrives against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India's ability to strike critical Pakistani military infrastructure, including high-profile airbases. SAT-SAAW strengthens the next stage of such operations by giving India a larger inventory of runway-denial and airfield-neutralisation weapons.





At the other end of the capability spectrum are reports that DRDO is examining a conventional variant of the Agni-V missile equipped with a massive 7,500 to 8,000 kg deep-penetration warhead.





Neither the Government of India nor DRDO has officially confirmed the project. However, multiple defence reports have suggested that both airburst and bunker-busting configurations are being studied for attacks against deeply buried military infrastructure.





If developed, such a weapon would be intended to penetrate heavily reinforced underground facilities before detonation, potentially targeting hardened command-and-control centres and strategic military installations that have been moved deeper underground to improve survivability.





The concept has attracted attention because only a handful of countries possess credible conventional capabilities against deeply buried targets. Comparisons have been drawn with recent American bunker-busting operations against fortified underground facilities, highlighting the military value of such weapons against hardened command networks.





For India, a conventional deep-penetration missile would represent a significant addition to its deterrence toolkit. It would provide an option for striking difficult strategic targets while remaining below the nuclear threshold and without altering India's stated No First Use nuclear policy.





Taken together, the induction of SAT-SAAW and the reported work on a conventional Agni-V penetrator suggest a broader evolution in Indian military thinking. The focus is increasingly on expanding the ladder of conventional escalation, enabling strikes against everything from runways and aircraft shelters to deeply buried command facilities.





This approach seeks to challenge a long-standing assumption in Rawalpindi that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal sharply limits the scope of Indian conventional military action.





Every additional precision-strike capability increases the range of options available to New Delhi, potentially reducing the protective value traditionally associated with that assumption.





Agencies







