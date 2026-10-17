



Kusumgar, an Indian manufacturer of technical fabrics and engineered materials, has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Safran, strengthening cooperation between the two companies in aerospace applications.





The deal is expected to support Safran’s supply chain requirements and ongoing production programmes while creating new growth opportunities for Kusumgar within the aerospace sector.





The agreement underlines Safran’s strategy of working with trusted industrial partners capable of meeting the stringent quality and reliability standards required by aerospace manufacturing.





For Kusumgar, the partnership represents an important step in expanding its footprint within the specialised technical textiles market and strengthening its relationship with a major global aerospace company.





The collaboration is expected to contribute to Kusumgar’s continued growth in aerospace applications while supporting Safran’s production and supply chain operations.





Although the financial value of the agreement, supply volumes and contract duration have not been disclosed, the arrangement marks a significant milestone for the Indian company’s aerospace ambitions.





Kusumgar has built its reputation around engineered fabrics and high-performance materials, serving sectors that demand specialised solutions, including aerospace, defence, automotive and industrial applications. The company’s expertise spans advanced fabric engineering, customised material development and integrated manufacturing capabilities.





Its portfolio includes products designed for demanding operating environments where durability, abrasion resistance, dimensional stability, controlled air permeability and high-performance characteristics are essential.





Aerospace and defence already form an important part of Kusumgar’s business, with offerings that include parachute fabrics, cargo-drop systems, recovery and drogue parachutes, tactical assault parachute systems and specialised materials for military applications.





The Safran agreement therefore builds upon existing capabilities rather than opening an entirely new business segment, allowing Kusumgar to deepen its involvement in international aerospace supply chains.





The development also reflects the growing role of Indian manufacturers in the global aerospace ecosystem, as international aerospace companies increasingly expand sourcing and industrial partnerships with qualified suppliers in India.





By securing a long-term arrangement with one of the aerospace industry's leading companies, Kusumgar has strengthened its position as a supplier of specialised technical textiles and advanced materials, while Safran gains additional support for its long-term manufacturing and supply chain requirements.





Agencies







