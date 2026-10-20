



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of repeatedly obstructing peace negotiations with Moscow, arguing that any settlement deemed acceptable by both Russia and the United States would threaten Zelenskyy’s political future and potentially lead to the collapse of his administration.





Speaking after the ninth Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue, Lavrov alleged that Kyiv had consistently undermined diplomatic momentum generated through contacts involving Washington and Moscow.





According to Lavrov, repeated attempts to create conditions for renewed negotiations were disrupted by actions taken by Ukraine shortly after signs of progress emerged. He claimed that periods of optimism surrounding possible talks were followed by developments that derailed the negotiating process.





Lavrov further maintained that proposals advanced by US President Donald Trump had, on several occasions, helped Moscow and Kyiv identify at least limited common ground for restarting discussions. However, he alleged that those opportunities subsequently collapsed, accusing Ukraine of carrying out actions that Moscow regarded as unacceptable, including strikes on civilian targets.





The Russian foreign minister also rejected criticism from Ukraine and several European voices regarding direct energy discussions between Moscow and Washington. He insisted that bilateral energy arrangements are matters solely for Russia and the United States to determine.





Responding to claims that exports of Russian diesel fuel should require Ukrainian approval, Lavrov dismissed such arguments and characterised the criticism as political theatre rather than a genuine energy security concern.





Addressing wider regional issues, Lavrov expressed concern about tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and warned against a return to large-scale military confrontation in West Asia.





He called for implementation of commitments made under the so-called Islamabad Memorandum between the United States and Iran, arguing that the framework contains mechanisms capable of reducing tensions and restoring diplomatic engagement.





Lavrov also advocated the creation of a broad regional security architecture that would include Arab states, Iran and neighbouring countries such as Iraq and Jordan. He said outside powers should support such efforts while prioritising the interests of regional countries rather than pursuing unilateral geopolitical objectives.





Russia, he said, remains prepared to coordinate its long-standing Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region with proposals advanced by China, Iran and GCC member states.





On the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Lavrov stated that Russia and its Gulf partners remain strongly opposed to initiatives that could undermine the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He said extensive discussions during the meeting reflected widespread concern regarding the future of Palestinian statehood.





Lavrov additionally thanked GCC countries for what he described as their balanced and objective approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlighted the role of several Gulf states in facilitating humanitarian initiatives linked to the war.





Those efforts have included mediation involving prisoner-of-war exchanges, the reunification of children with their families and the return of the remains of those killed in the conflict.





The Russian foreign minister also pointed to growing economic links between Russia and the Gulf bloc. He noted that trade between Russia and GCC countries rose by 45 per cent during 2025, reaching nearly $19 billion, while arguing that significant opportunities for further expansion remain.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that efforts to secure an end to the Russia-Ukraine war were making “great progress”. He defended his administration’s engagement with Moscow and argued that Russia should not be pushed away from negotiations at a critical stage.





Trump also criticised Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine failed to secure a more favourable agreement earlier in the conflict.





The developments come after Trump waived several sanctions linked to Russian fuel sales that had been scheduled to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, roughly a month after signing the legislation.





The law would have enabled tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports entering the United States from the five largest buyers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas, including India and China.





The decision coincided with concerns over domestic fuel prices ahead of November’s US midterm elections and followed the announcement of a diesel supply arrangement with Russia.





Under that arrangement, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 3,00,000 tons of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and an additional one million tons thereafter.





ANI







