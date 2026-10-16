



Outgoing UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, has expressed pride in the achievements delivered jointly by India and the United Kingdom during her tenure, while highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral ties.





In a farewell video message, Cameron described her posting in India as an extraordinary privilege, stating that the country holds a unique place in her heart. She said the partnership between the two nations had advanced significantly and generated tangible benefits for citizens and businesses across both countries.





Cameron highlighted the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement as a major milestone that would strengthen economic cooperation and boost growth in both economies. She also pointed to the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap, which has expanded collaboration across key sectors including defence, technology, education, innovation and climate.





Reflecting on her time in New Delhi, Cameron said the most meaningful aspect of her role had been engaging with the people behind the progress. During her tenure, she met representatives from government, business, education and civil society who shared a common ambition to deepen the bilateral relationship.





She credited these stakeholders with helping to create new opportunities for individuals and businesses in both countries, adding that their efforts had contributed significantly to the continued expansion of UK-India cooperation.





As she prepares to return to London for her next appointment, Cameron said she leaves India immensely proud of what has been achieved together and optimistic about the future. She noted that the UK-India relationship now enjoys extraordinary momentum and is well positioned for further growth.





Cameron also voiced confidence in Deputy High Commissioner Ben Miller, who will assume the role of Acting High Commissioner, saying the relationship would remain in capable hands.





Thanking partners and colleagues for their friendship, support and commitment, Cameron described it as a genuine honour to have served alongside them. She concluded her message with the words, “Phir Milenge India”, expressing her hope of returning soon.





Cameron has been appointed as the next Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Announcing the appointment in September, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband praised her extensive experience in diplomacy, development and national security, as well as her record of leadership in international postings, most recently in India.





Miliband said Cameron would lead an FCDO focused on advancing British priorities and values through the strength and expertise of its people, while also thanking Nick Dyer for his service as Interim Permanent Under-Secretary.





ANI







