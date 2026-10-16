



India and Russia have formally begun the harbour phase of Exercise INDRA 2026, with operational teams from INS Sahyadri and the Russian Navy corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov holding a planning conference in Vladivostok.





The discussions were attended by senior officers from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet and focused on preparing the program for the upcoming sea phase of the bilateral exercise. The harbour phase is designed to strengthen operational coordination and interoperability before the participating forces move into active maritime drills.





During the port visit, the Indian delegation aboard INS Sahyadri also conducted a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral AY Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's mixed forces, underlining the importance of naval-to-naval engagement between the two countries.





Exercise INDRA 2026 was officially launched earlier this week by the Russian Defence Ministry and is being conducted across Russia's Chelyabinsk Region and the Russian Far East. Unlike a purely maritime drill, the exercise brings together naval, ground and air force elements from both nations in a tri-service format.





Russian officials stated that warships from both countries, ground force units and aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces are participating in the manoeuvres alongside Indian military personnel.





The crews of INS Sahyadri and Aldar Tsydenzhapov, which arrived in Vladivostok on 10 October, also took part in the opening ceremony of the maritime phase at the Russian Pacific Fleet's main naval base.





According to Russian authorities, the land component of the exercise will continue until 23 October. Troops from both countries will practise command-and-control procedures and carry out joint operations aimed at neutralising simulated illegal armed groups.





At sea, the practical maritime phase is scheduled to be conducted in the Sea of Japan between 16 and 17 October. Participating warships will undertake tactical manoeuvres, artillery engagements against surface and aerial threats, inspection operations and counterterrorism exercises involving the simulated rescue of a vessel seized by terrorists.





The air component will also play a significant role. Air crews from the Indian Air Force and Russian Aerospace Forces operating Su-30SM fighter aircraft will train against small low-flying targets, practise short- and medium-range interceptions, and conduct manoeuvrable air combat exercises at varying altitudes.





Meanwhile, crews flying Mi-8 military helicopters will rehearse special forces insertion missions as well as search-and-rescue operations for aircrew in distress in remote areas.





Exercise INDRA remains one of the longest-running military engagement mechanisms between India and Russia, having originated in 2003 before evolving into a broader tri-service exercise.





The current edition follows recent efforts by both countries to deepen defence cooperation and enhance interoperability across maritime, land and air domains. INS Sahyadri's deployment to Russia is also aligned with India's MAHASAGAR vision and builds upon the momentum generated during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025.





Agencies







