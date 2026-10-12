



Elon Musk has stepped up his campaign for Starlink’s entry into India, arguing that increased competition in the internet sector would provide consumers with more choice and improved access to connectivity.





In a post on X, the SpaceX and Starlink chief criticised opponents of Starlink’s proposed commercial operations in India, describing arguments against the company’s entry as contradictory. He also took aim at supporters of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, calling claims about Starlink’s competitive threat “absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole”.





Musk argued that critics simultaneously claim Starlink cannot match the low prices available in India’s telecom market while also suggesting it would become an overwhelmingly strong competitor. He said the two positions were fundamentally incompatible.





According to Musk, greater competition would benefit ordinary Indian consumers by expanding available options, even if it reduces the profitability of existing operators. He maintained that incumbent companies would remain viable despite increased rivalry.





He also acknowledged that Starlink would need to offer affordable pricing in India, stating that consumers would not adopt the service if it were priced too highly.





Musk’s remarks were a response to comments from Aaron Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Mach33 Financial Group, who challenged the perception that India’s internet market is universally inexpensive and highly developed.





Burnett argued that India’s low-cost internet reputation is driven primarily by mobile data services, noting that the country’s market remains heavily dependent on mobile connectivity.





He said Indian mobile users consume roughly 30-40 GB of data per month, which is significantly higher than typical usage levels in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, he pointed out that home fibre broadband adoption remains comparatively low.





Burnett suggested that fixed broadband penetration could rise substantially if consumers were offered more cost-effective alternatives. He estimated that the number of fixed broadband customers could potentially increase from around 6 per cent to between 10 and 20 per cent, representing an additional 100-200 million users.





The latest comments follow an earlier post in which Musk sarcastically referred to Mukesh Ambani as “Prime Minister Ambani” while arguing that Starlink should be permitted to compete in the Indian market.





In that message, Musk claimed Starlink could help connect underserved and remote regions where reliable internet access remains unavailable, enabling educational opportunities for children and broader market access for small businesses.





He also highlighted Starlink’s use during natural disasters around the world, arguing that satellite-based connectivity can remain operational when conventional communications infrastructure fails.





The debate comes as India moves closer to finalising its regulatory framework for satellite communications services, including spectrum pricing and operational requirements.





Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently reiterated that India would not permit a monopoly in the satellite communications sector and confirmed that multiple players are progressing through the regulatory process.





Scindia stated that Reliance Jio, OneWeb and Starlink have all received licences, while Amazon is also pursuing the necessary approvals to enter the market.





He said the government is nearing a decision on the pricing structure for satellite communication spectrum and emphasised that all operators must comply with stringent security requirements before launching commercial services.





According to the minister, each licensed company must independently meet security and compliance milestones before being allowed to commence operations.





Musk had previously alleged that Starlink’s launch in India was being delayed by powerful business interests despite the company spending five years working to satisfy regulatory conditions.





The Ministry of Communications rejected those claims, stating that Starlink, Reliance Jio and OneWeb are broadly at the same stage of the approval process.





The ministry said security assessments are currently being conducted for all operators and that each company will be eligible to seek spectrum allocation once the required procedures have been completed.





The dispute highlights the growing battle for India’s emerging satellite broadband market, where global and domestic players are seeking to serve underserved regions, improve connectivity resilience and expand broadband access beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks.





ANI







