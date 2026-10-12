



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a TEJAS light combat aircraft from Jodhpur airbase on Sunday in what was his final flight as Chief of the Air Staff ahead of his retirement on 31 October.





The sortie took place during the multinational Tarang Shakti air exercise, according to officials familiar with the matter.





The aircraft flown by the IAF chief was the TEJAS MK-1, the first operational variant of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme. The Indian Air Force currently operates 30 TEJAS MK-1 fighters and eight trainer aircraft in both Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configurations.





The flight also drew renewed attention to the TEJAS MK-1A, the latest and more advanced version of the fighter. The MK-1A is approaching induction into frontline service after experiencing multiple schedule delays during its development and production phase.





Both the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remain confident that the single-engine, domestically manufactured fighter will enter operational service before the end of the year. The MK-1A is expected to enhance combat capability through upgraded avionics, maintenance improvements and advanced mission systems.





The sortie formed part of Exercise Tarang Shakti, one of India's largest multinational air exercises. The event brought together around 150 Indian and foreign aircraft, involving eight participating air forces and representatives from 32 observer nations.





Officials said the participating aircraft collectively conducted more than 600 sorties and accumulated approximately 800 flying hours during the exercise, which concludes on Monday.





Foreign aircraft involved in Tarang Shakti included F-35 and F-16 fighters, Rafale combat aircraft, A400M transport aircraft, A330 MRTT aerial refuelling tankers, KC-135 tankers, C-130 transport aircraft and several specialised aviation platforms.

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AP Singh's final TEJAS flight not only marked a significant personal milestone before his retirement but also highlighted the continuing evolution of India's indigenous fighter aircraft program, with the TEJAS MK-1A poised to become the next major addition to the IAF's combat fleet.





Agencies







